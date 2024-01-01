Speciale Invest

Spacetech startup GalaxEye Space Raises USD 6.5 Mn Funding Led by Mela Ventures and Speciale Invest

The capital raised will primarily be used to launch the company's first satellite, known as the "Drishti Mission," and to advance their multi-sensor payload technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Morphing Machines and O hi Raise Funding and BizDateUp Allocates INR 40 Cr to Empower Women

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

Supporting Technologies That are Solving Pressing Global Problems

According to Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner of Speciale Invest, "We prefer to be the first institutional VC investor in the startup and preferably lead the round."

Looppanel Raises $1 Million In Pre-seed Round

The funding raised by Looppanel will be used to grow the team as the startup adds new capabilities to the product and expand presence in US and European markets