Spectrum Impact

News and Trends

Battery Tech Startup Volt14 Raises USD 1.87 Mn Led by Blume Ventures to Scale Silicon Anode Production

The funds will be deployed to scale manufacturing of its silicon-rich anodes and strengthen its technical team as it prepares for commercial adoption of its next-generation battery materials.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Omnivore Leads USD 6.3 Mn Investment in Two Point O Capital's Climate Financing Platform

The funding will be directed towards enhancing its tech-enabled platform, which sources, finances, and monitors distributed projects in clean energy sectors. Additionally, the startup aims to attract top talent and build a world-class team.

News and Trends

IndusDC Earmarks INR 100 Cr to Build Decarbonisation Hard Tech Startups

IndusDC plans to build five startups in the next two years and over 50 globally in the next decade.

News and Trends

8chili, Infinx, NoPo Nanotechnologies, and SuperKalam Raise Early Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.