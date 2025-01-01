Spectrum Impact
Battery Tech Startup Volt14 Raises USD 1.87 Mn Led by Blume Ventures to Scale Silicon Anode Production
The funds will be deployed to scale manufacturing of its silicon-rich anodes and strengthen its technical team as it prepares for commercial adoption of its next-generation battery materials.
Omnivore Leads USD 6.3 Mn Investment in Two Point O Capital's Climate Financing Platform
The funding will be directed towards enhancing its tech-enabled platform, which sources, finances, and monitors distributed projects in clean energy sectors. Additionally, the startup aims to attract top talent and build a world-class team.
IndusDC Earmarks INR 100 Cr to Build Decarbonisation Hard Tech Startups
IndusDC plans to build five startups in the next two years and over 50 globally in the next decade.
8chili, Infinx, NoPo Nanotechnologies, and SuperKalam Raise Early Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.