Battery technology startup Volt14 has raised USD 1.87 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures, with participation from Beyond Next Ventures, Spectrum Impact, Supermorpheus, and existing investor Cocoon Capital.

With this round, the total funding raised by the company has reached USD 4.02 million. The funds will be deployed to scale manufacturing of its silicon-rich anodes and strengthen its technical team as it prepares for commercial adoption of its next-generation battery materials.

Founded in 2019 by materials scientist Animesh Kumar Jha, Volt14 is at the forefront of battery innovation, focusing on ultra-high capacity electrode materials, particularly silicon-majority anodes for lithium-ion batteries.

Its core offering is a ready-to-use, tunable anode product that promises a substantial boost in energy density without compromising performance or scalability. The company has also developed an in-house cylindrical EV-format battery cell, showcasing state-of-the-art energy density using its proprietary anodes.

"We are delighted to have the backing and vote of confidence from such high-quality investors," said Animesh Jha, Founder of Volt14. "Over the past five years, our focused and resilient team has made outstanding progress in commercializing our high-performance silicon anode platform. Electrification is an irreversible trend, and we are excited to help our partners unlock tangible product advantages through superior battery performance."

Dr Puneet Gupta, a seasoned silicon industry veteran, joined Volt14's Board last year, bringing two decades of management experience. Yifan Tang, ex-Tesla and CTO of SERES, has also come on board as an advisor.

Blume Ventures' Arpit Agarwal commented, "Volt14 is fundamentally reimagining the future of battery technology. Their breakthrough silicon anode innovation could push the boundaries of what's possible with lithium-ion batteries. Under Animesh and Puneet's world-class leadership, we're confident in Volt14's global potential."

Jay Krishnan, Partner at Beyond Next Ventures, added, "Our investment in Volt14 aligns with our thesis of 'Healthy Planet, Happy People'. Their mission to innovate in battery chemistry supports our commitment to backing pioneers who are building a sustainable future."

Volt14's progress comes at a critical time, as global demand for lithium-ion batteries surges, fueled by the rapid rise of EVs and clean energy solutions.