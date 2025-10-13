The new capital will enable Without® to expand its pilot infrastructure, increase production capacity, and invest in talent across engineering and material science.

Pune-based deep-tech material science startup Without® has announced the launch of its first-of-a-kind (FOAK) demonstration plant capable of processing up to five tons of "unrecyclable" plastic waste per month.

The milestone coincides with the startup's successful USD 1.9 million seed funding round, led by Rewilding Wealth, with participation from Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, Spectrum Impact, ex-Unilever packaging lead Veena More, and Acko co-founder Vishwanath Ramarao.

Spread across 1,030 square meters, the new facility integrates every stage of recycling, from material intake and chemical transformation to purification and final product manufacturing. This comprehensive setup positions the plant as a prototype for a larger commercial facility planned for next year.

Founder and Director Anish Malpani added, "This raise is not just about scale, it's about shifting paradigms. Our goal is to prove that ethical, traceable sustainability can be commercially viable and scalable across India and the world."

The new capital will enable Without® to expand its pilot infrastructure, increase production capacity, and invest in talent across engineering and material science.

The startup is also deepening partnerships in India, the UK, the EU, and the US, while exploring follow-on funding to support global expansion and advanced R&D in material refinement.

Founded in 2020, Without® focuses on recycling difficult-to-process waste such as multi-layered plastics and soiled textiles into high-quality materials and products. Its patented chemo-mechanical technology extracts valuable raw materials from complex post-consumer waste, producing proprietary outputs like VERDiFLX™ and VERDiTPA™. Unlike pyrolysis or co-processing, the process retains material value, uses less energy, and is modularly scalable for deployment in both urban and semi-urban areas.

Investor and strategic advisor Dia Mirza highlighted the company's inclusive approach, saying, "Without® stands out for its systemic thinking and inclusive innovation. They are proving that the climate movement can be grounded in science and justice."

Since its inception, Without® claims to have processed over 765,000 pieces of complex waste between 2021 and 2024. The company currently retails products such as sunglasses and homeware made from recycled materials across major Indian metros.

Looking ahead, Without® plans to establish three commercial recycling hubs in other Indian cities by FY27 and pilot international projects with government and development partners.

Its long-term vision is to create a decentralised network of recycling centres that not only manage waste but also generate dignified employment for informal waste workers, building a truly circular and inclusive economy.