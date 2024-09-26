Get All Access for $5/mo

Omnivore Leads USD 6.3 Mn Investment in Two Point O Capital's Climate Financing Platform The funding will be directed towards enhancing its tech-enabled platform, which sources, finances, and monitors distributed projects in clean energy sectors. Additionally, the startup aims to attract top talent and build a world-class team.

Climate financing platform, Two Point O Capital, has raised USD 6.3 million in a seed round led by Omnivore, alongside participation from Multiply Ventures, RTP Global, GrowX, Spectrum Impact, and several marquee angel investors.

The founders of Two Point O said, "We are excited to have this immense support from Omnivore, Multiply, RTP Global, GrowX, Spectrum Impact, and our angels. We're grateful for their belief in our vision and our commitment towards catalysing the energy transition. This investment will accelerate our growth trajectory and help attract top talent across various functions to build a best-in-class team."

Founded in 2024 by Archit Mehrotra, Karan Bhutani, Manya Ranjan, and Shashidhar Reddy, the Gurugram-based Two Point O Capital offers flexible financing solutions for distributed clean energy projects in the commercial and industrial sectors.

The startup focuses on solar rooftops, energy efficiency, and wastewater treatment, providing leasing and capex financing options. It also seeks to collaborate with operating and financial partners to manage a high-quality portfolio.

Abhilash Sethi, Investment Director of Omnivore, commented, "Two Point O's innovative approach to climate financing has the potential to significantly accelerate India's clean energy transition, with special focus on the underserved sectors such as rural and agriculture. By unlocking capital for distributed energy assets in rural India, the startup empowers businesses nationwide to embrace sustainability. The founding team brings incredible experience from the relevant sectors."

Raveen Sastry, Partner at Multiply Ventures, noted that Two Point O's solutions could help bridge the USD 10 billion annual gap in financing clean energy projects in India. "We are thrilled to support this talented team as they work to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for India," Sastry said.
