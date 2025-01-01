Spotdraft
News and Trends
AI-Powered CLM Platform SpotDraft Raises USD 54 Mn in Series B Funding
With this fresh capital, the Bengaluru-based company aims to accelerate its AI-driven product development and expand its global market presence.
Agrileaf and Bumboo Secure Early-Stage Funding for Growth
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed their investment rounds.
Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag Invests in Venture Builder T9L QUBE
Sehwag's decision to invest in T9L is his strong connection with the studio's approach to developing talent. He draws parallels between his coach and the studio's methods.
Funding Friday: Sachin Bansal's Big Alliance with Ola & Investors Root for AI
