Spotdraft

AI-Powered CLM Platform SpotDraft Raises USD 54 Mn in Series B Funding

With this fresh capital, the Bengaluru-based company aims to accelerate its AI-driven product development and expand its global market presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Agrileaf and Bumboo Secure Early-Stage Funding for Growth

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed their investment rounds.

Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag Invests in Venture Builder T9L QUBE

Sehwag's decision to invest in T9L is his strong connection with the studio's approach to developing talent. He draws parallels between his coach and the studio's methods.

Funding Friday: Sachin Bansal's Big Alliance with Ola & Investors Root for AI

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds