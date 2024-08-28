Sehwag's decision to invest in T9L is his strong connection with the studio's approach to developing talent. He draws parallels between his coach and the studio's methods.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has made a strategic investment in T9L QUBE, a homegrown venture builder that has become a significant force in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Known for his aggressive batting style, Sehwag has now shifted his focus to the business world, marking his entry into the startup landscape with this move. This investment not only showcases his belief in the power of innovation but also signifies his commitment to nurturing the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs.

Sehwag's decision to invest in T9L is his strong connection with the studio's approach to developing talent. He draws parallels between his coach and the studio's methods. Reflecting on his early career, Sehwag recalls how his coach recognized the potential in his unorthodox playing style and supported him, providing guidance and, most importantly, believing in his potential to become one of the greatest. He sees a similar approach in T9L's iconoclastic philosophy of backing superlative founders.

Sehwag said, "Investing with T9L Qube (Founders Fahad Moti Khan and Gaurav Gaggar) is an opportunity to pay forward the support I once received in my professional career, and I aim to help future entrepreneurs get similar support. For me, T9L QUBE embodies the spirit of my coach—one who spots raw talent, believes in unconventional approaches, and provides steadfast support, making it the ideal platform for my foray into the startup world. I see them as the 3rd Co-Founder."

Founded in 2013 by Fahad Moti Khan and Gaurav Gaggar, T9L QUBE offers an incubation ecosystem that partners with early-stage startups, providing guidance in strategy, product development, networking, financing, and growth.

The studio's innovative model focuses on the capabilities of founders rather than traditional metrics like pedigree. T9L QUBE's playbook-based approach has successfully launched and nurtured numerous startups, including Docquity, SpotDraft, Adda52, NirogStreet, UOLO, PumPumPum, HealthTrip, Tota, ShipsKart, PeopleMatters, CrownIt, RupeePower, BroEx/FastFox, and BIS Research, among others, demonstrating its effectiveness in mitigating common causes of startup failures.