Legal Intelligence Rewriter Since its inception in 2017, SpotDraft has been on a mission "to help legal teams move faster without sacrificing quality or compliance."

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shashank Bijapur, Co-founder and CEO of SpotDraft

In a world where legal processes are often synonymous with bottlenecks, Shashank Bijapur, Co-founder and CEO of SpotDraft, is reshaping that narrative with an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform. Since its inception in 2017, SpotDraft has been on a mission "to help legal teams move faster without sacrificing quality or compliance." Under Bijapur's leadership, the platform has evolved into a strategic asset for in-house legal teams, transforming them from reactive administrators to proactive business enablers.

At the heart of SpotDraft's innovation is VerifAI — a tool that integrates with Microsoft Word and speeds up contract review by up to 15x. "It flags risks, suggests clauses, and streamlines redlines. We also enable automated workflows, conditional templates, and approvals that free legal teams from repetitive tasks." explained Bijapur.

Its centralised contract repository and analytics tools offer legal departments clear insights into performance and obligations, ultimately empowering better business decisions.

"What used to take weeks now happens in days," said Bijapur. Companies across India and North America are seeing faster deal closures, quicker product launches, and leaner operations. Retention rates are high, and most clients expand their usage within a year. "Our strongest validation comes from client behavior itself. They don't just renew—they become advocates."

Innovation at SpotDraft isn't accidental—it's embedded in the company's DNA. Bijapur believes in staying close to the customer: "I spend part of every quarter shadowing legal teams, listening to the gripes no one puts in a survey." SpotDraft operates with dual innovation tracks: a "fast lane" for quick wins and a "deep lane" for long-term R&D. "The fast lane keeps us visible; the deep lane keeps us defensible."

But technological prowess alone isn't enough. The real challenge, said Bijapur, is trust. "If we don't answer concerns around security and reliability, even the smartest product gathers dust." SpotDraft combats this with live pilots, dedicated customer success managers, and analytics that help legal speak the language of finance.

Looking ahead, Bijapur is focused on scaling globally, enhancing AI capabilities, and investing in customer success. "The market opportunity is enormous, and our execution track record speaks for itself," he said. For SpotDraft, growth isn't a question of possibility—it's a matter of pace.

Facts:

  • Inception Year: 2017
  • Employees: 311 (as of 2025)
  • Funding Received: Series A: USD 26 Mn and Series B: USD 54 Mn
  • Notable Clients and Partners: Panasonic, Mixpanel, Airbnb, Chargebee, OnDeck, Mattermost, IPSY, CRED
Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

India Accelerator Launches Two Flagship Programs to Build Future Startup Leaders

These flagship programs are tailored to cultivate entrepreneurial and venture capital talent—nurturing the builders, operators, and investors who will shape the next wave of Indian innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How I Went From Side Hustle to 7 Figures Using These 4 AI Tools (No Tech Skills Needed)

Scale faster, work less and grow a 7-figure business — no team needed.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Here Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs with the Lowest Risk of Being Replaced By AI: 'Safest Jobs Right Now'

A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius finds the top 10 AI-proof careers expected to see the most growth within the next decade.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

Why This Market Dip Is Your Chance to Accelerate Product Velocity, Win Customers and Own the Next Cycle

When markets go quiet and headlines fade, the founders who keep building, shipping, and listening are the ones who will be ready when the next bull run erupts without warning.

By Sarah Austin
Thought Leaders

How to Build Thought Leadership That Fuels Growth, Earns Trust and Positions You as an Industry Leader

Follow this proven three-part formula that transforms organizational expertise into market influence through strategic research and content activation.

By Yogesh Shah