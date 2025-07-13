Since its inception in 2017, SpotDraft has been on a mission "to help legal teams move faster without sacrificing quality or compliance."

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world where legal processes are often synonymous with bottlenecks, Shashank Bijapur, Co-founder and CEO of SpotDraft, is reshaping that narrative with an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform. Since its inception in 2017, SpotDraft has been on a mission "to help legal teams move faster without sacrificing quality or compliance." Under Bijapur's leadership, the platform has evolved into a strategic asset for in-house legal teams, transforming them from reactive administrators to proactive business enablers.

At the heart of SpotDraft's innovation is VerifAI — a tool that integrates with Microsoft Word and speeds up contract review by up to 15x. "It flags risks, suggests clauses, and streamlines redlines. We also enable automated workflows, conditional templates, and approvals that free legal teams from repetitive tasks." explained Bijapur.

Its centralised contract repository and analytics tools offer legal departments clear insights into performance and obligations, ultimately empowering better business decisions.

"What used to take weeks now happens in days," said Bijapur. Companies across India and North America are seeing faster deal closures, quicker product launches, and leaner operations. Retention rates are high, and most clients expand their usage within a year. "Our strongest validation comes from client behavior itself. They don't just renew—they become advocates."

Innovation at SpotDraft isn't accidental—it's embedded in the company's DNA. Bijapur believes in staying close to the customer: "I spend part of every quarter shadowing legal teams, listening to the gripes no one puts in a survey." SpotDraft operates with dual innovation tracks: a "fast lane" for quick wins and a "deep lane" for long-term R&D. "The fast lane keeps us visible; the deep lane keeps us defensible."

But technological prowess alone isn't enough. The real challenge, said Bijapur, is trust. "If we don't answer concerns around security and reliability, even the smartest product gathers dust." SpotDraft combats this with live pilots, dedicated customer success managers, and analytics that help legal speak the language of finance.

Looking ahead, Bijapur is focused on scaling globally, enhancing AI capabilities, and investing in customer success. "The market opportunity is enormous, and our execution track record speaks for itself," he said. For SpotDraft, growth isn't a question of possibility—it's a matter of pace.

Facts: