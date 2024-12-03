Agrileaf and Bumboo Secure Early-Stage Funding for Growth

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed their investment rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agrileaf Secures INR 16 Cr in Growth Funding to Expand Sustainable Dinnerware Operations

Agrileaf, a leading manufacturer and exporter of biodegradable dinnerware, has raised INR 16 crore in a growth funding round led by Capital-A and Samarsh Capital. The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including Shaji Devekar, Siddharth Bafna (Co-founder of The Nutcracker), and others.

This investment will enable Agrileaf to strengthen its operations in existing markets in the US and Europe while launching a consumer-facing brand in India. The funding marks the company's first external raise after being bootstrapped and profitable since its inception in 2019.

Agrileaf plans to use the funds to expand production capacity and enhance its biodegradable dinnerware and packaging line.

Avinash Rao, Co-Founder of Agrileaf, said, "This investment strengthens our mission to bring sustainable, compostable dinnerware to global markets while fostering the local economy and promoting environmental responsibility."

Founded in 2019 by Avinash Rao and Athishay Jain, Agrileaf provides a sustainable, high-strength alternative to plastic, paper, and bagasse plates. Dedicated to supporting local areca farmers through responsible sourcing, Agrileaf aims to foster a zero-waste, community-centered future with eco-friendly solutions available worldwide.

The company operates from a state-of-the-art facility in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, integrating AI-driven robotics with a sustainable supply chain based on responsible sourcing from local areca farmers.

The startup aims to increase production to 300,000 products daily by the end of 2025 and has already created over 1,000 jobs, promoting rural economic development.

Bumboo Raises Funding to Expand Sustainable Packaging Solutions Globally

Bumboo, the sustainable packaging company transforming agricultural waste into eco-friendly alternatives, has raised its first round of angel funding from a group of prominent industry leaders.

The round saw participation from Rohan Bhargava (Co-founder of CashKaro), Saurabh Gupta (CEO of UrbanPiper), Shashank Bijapur (Founder of SpotDraft), and others. While the funding amount remains undisclosed, the proceeds will support Bumboo's growth in both Indian and global markets.

Founded in 2019 by Anirudh Balakrishnan, Rohit Keshan, and Praveen Kumar, Bumboo converts agricultural waste such as sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw into sustainable packaging solutions. This innovative approach not only tackles waste management but also addresses air pollution issues, especially in cities like Delhi, where crop burning worsens air quality.

Bumboo claims to have already served over 3,500 businesses, including major brands like Zomato, Swiggy, ITC, and Chaayos.

Anirudh Balakrishnan, Co-founder of Bumboo, said, "The timing couldn't be better for building a climate-focused company as consumers worldwide demand alternatives to single-use plastics."

Bumboo offers over 50 plastic alternatives designed for the food service industry, catering to the growing cloud kitchen and food delivery market.

Headquartered in New Delhi with operations in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Bumboo has expanded its reach to over 200 cities across four continents. The company's impact includes preventing nearly 3,000 tons of CO2 emissions and protecting an estimated 1 million marine animals from plastic waste.