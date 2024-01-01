Stake sell
Ashok Soota Sells 6% Stake in Happiest Minds Technologies Worth INR 762 Crore
Happiest Minds Technologies' founder, Ashok Soota, has sold stake in his company worth INR 762 crore.
SoftBank Sells 2% Stake In Paytm In Series Of Open Market Transactions
The market value of the total sale was not declared in the company's regulatory filing, but reports said that it could be worth around $120 million
Alibaba Sells 3.1% Stake In Paytm: Report
The report further added that shares of the company fell as much as 8.8% to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8% as of 3:00 p.m. IST
Is Uber Co-founder And Former CEO Travis Kalanick Completely Exiting His Stake?
Travis Kalanick has already offloaded more than 90% of his stake worth $2.5 billion