Get All Access for $5/mo

Veefin Group of Companies Acquires 100% Stake in Nityo Tech Pvt Ltd Veefin Group of Companies has announced its latest acquisition via one of its subsidiaries, acquiring 100 per cent of Nityo Tech Pvt Ltd, which is Nityo Infotech Singapore's India invested business

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Veefin Solutions Limited, a leading digital supply chain finance company, has made a strategic acquisition through one of its subsidiaries, purchasing 100 per cent of Nityo Tech Pvt Ltd, an Indian entity invested by Nityo Infotech Singapore. This marks Veefin's second acquisition in just two months, solidifying its position at the forefront of the banking sector's rapid digital transformation. By leveraging its existing infrastructure, Veefin will expand its digital transformation services beyond lending to various banking verticals. With a strong brand presence in the banking sector, Veefin will offer a comprehensive suite of services and solutions within a unified ecosystem, focusing on product engineering, AI, and data. This acquisition enables Veefin to further establish itself as a key player in the banking sector's digital evolution, driving innovation and growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Nityo Infotech to our expanding portfolio of offerings. At Veefin, we have always believed that digitization is crucial for growth in the banking sector. This acquisition enables us to provide an extended product suite to banks aiming to digitise multiple verticals, positioning Veefin as the sole technology partner banks will ever need," said Raja Debnath, chairman of the Veefin Group of Companies.

Naveen Kumar, founder & CEO of Nityo Infotech, stated, "We're thrilled to finalise this acquisition with the Veefin group. Our combined expertise will help banks accelerate their journey towards digital transformation. With Veefin's strong presence in the financial sector, our reach to financial institutions is set to grow significantly within one unified ecosystem."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

8 Steps to Transform Your Failed Business Into a Success Story

If your business is struggling, take the advice here to thoroughly review what's not working and brainstorm new approaches. Reinventing it takes effort, but it could be what turns failure into your future success.

By Murali Nethi
Growing a Business

Most Small Businesses Don't Have an App — Here's Why That's a Big Mistake

Small retail businesses face the challenge of competing with large big-box brands; however, SMBs can stay competitive by embracing ecommerce and investing in digital capabilities.

By Sachin Dev Duggal
Business News

Exclusive: Kevin O'Leary Is Launching a New Agency With the Founder of Shazam — Here's Why He Says It's a Game Changer

The "Shark Tank" star spoke to Entrepreneur about the launch of his new television advertising agency, WonderAds.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

JSW Steel to Acquire Significant Stake in Australian Coal Company for USD 120 Mn

The terms of the investment require the company to further invest USD 50 million in M Res NSW to fund its obligation towards the deferred consideration payable in 2030.

By Entrepreneur Staff