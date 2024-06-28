Get All Access for $5/mo

JSW Infrastructure To Buy 70.37% Stake in Navkar Corporation JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has agreed to buy a 70.37 per cent stake in BSE-listed Navkar Corporation for INR 1,012 crore, or INR 95.61 per share.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JSW Infrastructure on X

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has agreed to buy a 70.37 per cent stake in BSE-listed Navkar Corporation for INR 1,012 crore, or INR 95.61 per share. This acquisition will aid JSW Infrastructure's expansion into logistics and value-added services, enhancing its port business and last-mile connectivity capabilities. The deal, conducted through JSW Port Logistics Pvt. Ltd., is subject to regulatory approvals and conditions.

The acquisition price of INR 95.61 per share is at a discount to Navkar Corporation's closing share price on Thursday, which was INR 113.55 on the National Stock Exchange and INR 113.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, as per ET. This represents a premium of around 15.7 per cent to the market closing price.

"The acquisition aligns with the company's strategy to pursue value-accretive organic and inorganic opportunities in the port and related infrastructure sector. The acquisition will result in the company's foray into logistics and other value-added services. It will facilitate the business to offer improved port connectivity and streamlined supply chain solutions to its customers," said JSW Infrastructure in a filing.

"The acquisition also marks a first step towards the Company's long-term vision of building and scaling an efficient pan-India logistics network for last-mile connectivity. Further, it complements the growth strategy of increasing the Company's share of port-related container cargo driven by India's strong economic fundamentals," it added.

Navkar Corporation operates three container freight stations (CFS) in Panvel, strategically located on the Mumbai-Pune highway, approximately 25 kilometres from Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India's second-busiest container gateway. Two facilities have a combined capacity of 25,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and 65,000 TEUs in Ajivali village, respectively. Somatane village has 425,000 TEUs, which also features a private freight terminal (PFT) with two railway sidings. These facilities enable efficient cargo handling and transportation, bolstering the region's logistics capabilities.

"JSW Infrastructure is diversifying into the logistics business. The JSW Group is well entrenched in the steel business, it could make Navkar's facilities as a huge base for steel exports, apart from handling general cargo and all. But, for the Group's own steel business, that's a huge base from where it could consolidate the cargo, do the custom clearance, and ship it out," a port industry quoted TOI.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Growing a Business

I Started Over 300 Companies. Here Are 4 Things I Learned About Scaling a Business.

It takes a delicate balance of skill, hard work and instinct to grow a successful business. This serial entrepreneur loves the unique challenge; here are the key lessons she's learned along the way.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
News and Trends

National Logistics Day: The Indian Chapter

The National Logistics day is set to be observed on Friday, 28 June. With the changing landscape in the logistics sector, we take a deep dive with the Indian context.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

NODWIN Gaming To Increase Stake to 100% In Freaks 4U Gaming

NODWIN acquired a minority stake in Freaks 4U Gaming earlier in 2024

By Entrepreneur Staff