Investing in the Next Generation of Iconic Brands: Fireside Ventures

The Bengaluru-based firm invests in diverse categories, including food and beverage, personal care, health and wellness, and lifestyle, aiming to identify high-potential startups.

Deepika Padukone's 82°E Set to Raise INR 50 Cr for Expansion

With the raised capital, the Mumbai-based brand aims for expansion and growth.

RPSG Capital Ventures Reaches INR 550 Cr with Second Fund Final Close

The Gurugram-based platform has already made investments through Fund II in the following businesses: food and drink brands Rabitat and Headway; oral care brand Perfora; and pet care platform Supertails.

Sauce.vc Announces the Launch of its 3rd Fund, Targeting INR 250 Cr

The New Delhi-based investment firm aims to back 15–16 consumer brands in their early stages.