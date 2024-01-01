Supertails
Investing in the Next Generation of Iconic Brands: Fireside Ventures
The Bengaluru-based firm invests in diverse categories, including food and beverage, personal care, health and wellness, and lifestyle, aiming to identify high-potential startups.
Deepika Padukone's 82°E Set to Raise INR 50 Cr for Expansion
With the raised capital, the Mumbai-based brand aims for expansion and growth.
RPSG Capital Ventures Reaches INR 550 Cr with Second Fund Final Close
The Gurugram-based platform has already made investments through Fund II in the following businesses: food and drink brands Rabitat and Headway; oral care brand Perfora; and pet care platform Supertails.
Sauce.vc Announces the Launch of its 3rd Fund, Targeting INR 250 Cr
The New Delhi-based investment firm aims to back 15–16 consumer brands in their early stages.