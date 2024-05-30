The Gurugram-based platform has already made investments through Fund II in the following businesses: food and drink brands Rabitat and Headway; oral care brand Perfora; and pet care platform Supertails.

Early-stage consumer venture capital fund RPSG Capital Ventures has announced the closing of its latest Fund II with INR 550 crore.

The investor base for this fund is largely domestic including leading family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and industry veterans from the consumer sector. Along with other repeat investors from its previous funds, RPSG Group itself has doubled its initial investment as the anchor investor.

As per the official release, Fund II will make investments in Series A rounds, putting INR 10 crore to INR 40 crore in initial checks. It seeks to support direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms in the F&B, entertainment, lifestyle goods, cosmetics, health and wellness, and consumer enabler categories.

Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner, RPSG Capital Ventures, said, "We are deeply humbled by the confidence shown in us by our existing and new investors. We're focused on generating returns for them and remain committed to our investment fundamentals of creating a focused and limited portfolio with strong underwriting filters."

According to RPSG Capital Ventures, it has invested in 16 businesses so far, including The Souled Store, Supertails, Perfora, mCaffeine, Vedix, SkinKraft, Plix, and True Elements, among others.

"With this new fund, we'll continue to invest in new-age consumer businesses that have solid unit economics, differentiated positioning, and strong teams," added Abhishek Goenka, Partner at RPSG Capital Ventures.

