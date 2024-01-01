Tanglin Venture Partners

News and Trends

Ennoventure Secures USD 8.9 Mn in Series A Funding Led by Tanglin Venture Partners

The newly secured capital will drive Ennoventure's mission to deliver global brand protection by enhancing its product offerings.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Eco-Friendly Startup Beco Raises USD 10 Mn to Scale Up Operations and Market Reach

The Mumbai-based brand aims to deploy the raised capital towards capacity building and innovation, strengthening offline sales infrastructure, and enhancing brand awareness.

Healthtech Startup Sugar.fit Secures an Additional USD 5 Mn in Series A Led by B Capital

The Bengaluru-based startup wants to accelerate research and development in diabetes management while broadening Sugar.fit's product offering and technological stack.

abCoffee Secures USD 3.4 Mn in Series A Led by Nexus Venture Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners

The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the raised money to speed up its supply chain and technological infrastructure in order to provide cheaper, faster-to-market on-demand coffee drinks.