Tanglin Venture Partners
Ennoventure Secures USD 8.9 Mn in Series A Funding Led by Tanglin Venture Partners
The newly secured capital will drive Ennoventure's mission to deliver global brand protection by enhancing its product offerings.
Eco-Friendly Startup Beco Raises USD 10 Mn to Scale Up Operations and Market Reach
The Mumbai-based brand aims to deploy the raised capital towards capacity building and innovation, strengthening offline sales infrastructure, and enhancing brand awareness.
Healthtech Startup Sugar.fit Secures an Additional USD 5 Mn in Series A Led by B Capital
The Bengaluru-based startup wants to accelerate research and development in diabetes management while broadening Sugar.fit's product offering and technological stack.
abCoffee Secures USD 3.4 Mn in Series A Led by Nexus Venture Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners
The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the raised money to speed up its supply chain and technological infrastructure in order to provide cheaper, faster-to-market on-demand coffee drinks.