The funds will fuel the launch of new centres, enhance smart surveillance systems, scale AI-driven learning platforms, and improve digital engagement with parents.

Early childhood education and daycare brand Footprints Preschool & Daycare has raised USD 7.5 million in Series A funding from Tanglin Venture Partners.

The company said this capital infusion will support its mission to empower more families with high-quality, innovation-led early education.

"Our focus has always been on creating safe, nurturing, and stimulating environments where every child's potential is recognized and developed," said Raj Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of Footprints. "With the support of Tanglin Venture Partners, we are now positioned to deepen our impact and bring our model to even more families across the country."

Founded after 2009 by Purvesh Sharma, Raj Singhal, and Ashish Aggarwal, Footprints offers preschool programs and full-day daycare services, integrating personalised care with technology to deliver a holistic early learning experience.

Currently operating over 175 centres across 25+ Indian cities, the company has carved a niche for itself with its tech-enabled, child-first approach. Footprints emphasises transparent communication with parents, smart classrooms, and a secure environment supported by real-time surveillance.

"Footprints stands out for its child-first philosophy, high standards of transparency, and scalable, tech-enabled operations," said Sankalp Gupta, Partner at Tanglin Venture Partners. "Their innovative hybrid model makes them uniquely positioned to lead the evolution of early childhood education in India."

With this round, Footprints is set to scale its reach and continue redefining early education in the country.