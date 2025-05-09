Footprints Preschool & Daycare Raises USD 7.5 Mn Series A from Tanglin The funds will fuel the launch of new centres, enhance smart surveillance systems, scale AI-driven learning platforms, and improve digital engagement with parents.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Raj Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of Footprints

Early childhood education and daycare brand Footprints Preschool & Daycare has raised USD 7.5 million in Series A funding from Tanglin Venture Partners.

The funds will fuel the launch of new centres, enhance smart surveillance systems, scale AI-driven learning platforms, and improve digital engagement with parents.

The company said this capital infusion will support its mission to empower more families with high-quality, innovation-led early education.

"Our focus has always been on creating safe, nurturing, and stimulating environments where every child's potential is recognized and developed," said Raj Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of Footprints. "With the support of Tanglin Venture Partners, we are now positioned to deepen our impact and bring our model to even more families across the country."

Founded after 2009 by Purvesh Sharma, Raj Singhal, and Ashish Aggarwal, Footprints offers preschool programs and full-day daycare services, integrating personalised care with technology to deliver a holistic early learning experience.

Currently operating over 175 centres across 25+ Indian cities, the company has carved a niche for itself with its tech-enabled, child-first approach. Footprints emphasises transparent communication with parents, smart classrooms, and a secure environment supported by real-time surveillance.

"Footprints stands out for its child-first philosophy, high standards of transparency, and scalable, tech-enabled operations," said Sankalp Gupta, Partner at Tanglin Venture Partners. "Their innovative hybrid model makes them uniquely positioned to lead the evolution of early childhood education in India."

With this round, Footprints is set to scale its reach and continue redefining early education in the country.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

How Solopreneurs Can Grow Their Businesses Faster and Smarter by Borrowing These Strategies From the Startup World

Here's why solopreneurs should think like startup founders.

By Dmitry Solovyev
Starting a Business

From Prompt to Profit — How To Build a Side Hustle Using ChatGPT

Discover the AI blueprint that turned a simple sponge idea into a successful business earning $75,000 in this exclusive Entrepreneur+ workshop.

By Mark Klekas
Business Culture

I Faced Burnout, Chaos and ADHD — Then My Leadership (and Startup) Took Off

Turning inner obstacles into breakthroughs has been a pivotal part of my journey as a founder. These four key principles helped.

By Bogdan Nesvit
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Envisions a Future Where Your Friends Are AI Chatbots — But Not Everyone Is Convinced

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks AI chatbots will help supplement your social life.

By Sherin Shibu