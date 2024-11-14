Get All Access for $5/mo

Ennoventure Secures USD 8.9 Mn in Series A Funding Led by Tanglin Venture Partners The newly secured capital will drive Ennoventure's mission to deliver global brand protection by enhancing its product offerings.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Padmakumar Nair, CEO and Founder of Ennoventure|LinkedIn

Ennoventure, a brand protection and authentication solutions provider, has raised USD 8.9 million in its Series A funding round. This round was led by Singapore-based venture capital firm Tanglin Venture Partners, with additional participation from existing backers like Fenice Investment Group and other SAFE investors.

The newly secured capital will drive Ennoventure's mission to deliver global brand protection by enhancing its product offerings.

Ennoventure, founded in 2018 by Padmakumar Nair and Shalini V Nair, specialises in cryptographic AI solutions that safeguard brand integrity by tracking packaging.

Its technology integrates AI and blockchain to allow consumers and companies to authenticate products through a simple scan, revealing details on Ennoventure's web-based platform with immersive content like videos, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

The platform serves multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and agriculture, ensuring secure supply chain management and reducing counterfeit risks.

A standout feature of Ennoventure's platform is its patented invisible signature technology, which is widely adopted in industries like FMCG, automotive, and industrial spare parts, offering real-time authentication capabilities for products across the globe.

"Ennoventure is addressing a critical market need with its unique, process-agnostic brand protection technology. We are proud to partner with Ennoventure as they continue to disrupt the market and provide brands with the tools they need to combat counterfeiting and safeguard consumer trust," said Sankalp Gupta, Partner at Tanglin.

Padmakumar Nair, CEO and Founder of Ennoventure, views this investment as a pivotal step toward solidifying the company's market leadership in AI-powered brand protection. "With our investors' support, we're well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions that enable brands to stay ahead of counterfeiting in an ever-evolving market," Nair stated.

Ennoventure aims to expand its role as a trusted partner for brands seeking robust product and reputation protection, advancing its technological edge in the brand protection industry.
