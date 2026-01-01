TDK Ventures
Spacetech Startup EtherealX Secures USD 20.5 Mn in Series A Round
The Series A round was co-led by TDK Ventures and BIG Capital, along with Accel, Prosus, YourNest Capital, BlueHill Capital, Campus Fund, and Riceberg Ventures participation.
Ultraviolette Raises USD 45 Mn In Series E Round
The investment comes from Zoho Corporation and Italy-based investment firm Lingotto.
Deeptech Startup Mixx Technologies Secures USD 33 Mn for Global Expansion
The round was led by the Singapore based ICM HPQC Fund, with additional participation from TDK Ventures, SystemIQ Capital, AVITIC Innovation Fund and other investors.
TDK Ventures Invests in Ultraviolette to Support Global Expansion of Electric Two-Wheelers
Ultraviolette plans to use the funds to accelerate R&D in advanced battery platforms, scale manufacturing, expand its retail footprint from 20 cities to over 100 cities in India