TDK Ventures

News and Trends

Spacetech Startup EtherealX Secures USD 20.5 Mn in Series A Round

The Series A round was co-led by TDK Ventures and BIG Capital, along with Accel, Prosus, YourNest Capital, BlueHill Capital, Campus Fund, and Riceberg Ventures participation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Ultraviolette Raises USD 45 Mn In Series E Round

The investment comes from Zoho Corporation and Italy-based investment firm Lingotto.

News and Trends

Deeptech Startup Mixx Technologies Secures USD 33 Mn for Global Expansion

The round was led by the Singapore based ICM HPQC Fund, with additional participation from TDK Ventures, SystemIQ Capital, AVITIC Innovation Fund and other investors.

News and Trends

TDK Ventures Invests in Ultraviolette to Support Global Expansion of Electric Two-Wheelers

Ultraviolette plans to use the funds to accelerate R&D in advanced battery platforms, scale manufacturing, expand its retail footprint from 20 cities to over 100 cities in India