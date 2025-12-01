The round was led by the Singapore based ICM HPQC Fund, with additional participation from TDK Ventures, SystemIQ Capital, AVITIC Innovation Fund and other investors.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mixx Technologies, a deeptech startup working on optical interconnect solutions for artificial intelligence and high performance computing, has secured USD 33 million in fresh funding.

The round was led by the Singapore based ICM HPQC Fund, with additional participation from TDK Ventures, SystemIQ Capital, AVITIC Innovation Fund and other investors.

The California-headquartered company plans to use the capital to strengthen its R&D efforts, speed up product development and expand its engineering presence in Bengaluru. It also intends to enter new markets, including Taiwan, where it aims to set up manufacturing and operations teams starting January 2026. Mixx Technologies currently operates in the US and India.

Founded in 2023 by Vivek Raghuraman and Rebecca K Schaevitz, the startup builds optical interconnect systems designed to support advanced AI and computing workloads. Its platform uses silicon photonics and advanced packaging to move data efficiently between GPUs in data centres. The company says this approach helps ease performance and power limitations that often slow AI infrastructure.

Mixx Technologies plans to grow its team from about 25 people to more than 75 in the coming months. Earlier, in January 2024, Kaynes Technologies acquired a 13.2 percent stake in the company for USD 3 million.

The funding comes at a time when investors are showing rising interest in deeptech ventures, especially those supporting the rapid expansion of AI. Last week, Singapore based LightSpeed Photonics raised USD 6.5 million for its optical interconnect technology aimed at AI data centres.