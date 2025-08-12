TDK Ventures Invests in Ultraviolette to Support Global Expansion of Electric Two-Wheelers Ultraviolette plans to use the funds to accelerate R&D in advanced battery platforms, scale manufacturing, expand its retail footprint from 20 cities to over 100 cities in India

Japanese deep-tech investor TDK Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of TDK Corporation, has made a strategic investment in electric mobility company Ultraviolette as part of its latest USD 21 million funding round. The round also saw continued participation from existing investors Zoho Corporation and Lingotto (formerly Exor Capital), along with other institutional backers.

Ultraviolette plans to use the funds to accelerate R&D in advanced battery platforms, scale manufacturing, expand its retail footprint from 20 cities to over 100 cities in India, and grow its presence in global markets. Its flagship electric motorcycle, the F77, is the first Indian electric two-wheeler to receive European certification and is being sold in 10 European countries.

"Mobility is undergoing a radical transformation, and at Ultraviolette, we are leading that change through cutting-edge innovation," said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette. "Our partnership with TDK Ventures fast forwards our efforts, from advanced battery platforms to intelligent vehicle systems. This collaboration not only accelerates our vision of future-ready mobility but also reinforces our commitment to delivering electric vehicles that are aspirational and globally relevant."

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-founder, added, "Through this partnership with TDK Ventures, Ultraviolette will continue to innovate in deep-tech to shape the future of mobility. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries in building safer, smarter, and a more efficient electric mobility ecosystem."

Ravi Jain, Investment Director at TDK Ventures, said, "We look forward to bringing our TDK Goodness to Ultraviolette and their ambitious plan to design the next generation of energy efficient and performance EV two-wheeler platforms. TDK Ventures is excited to support Ultraviolette in their relentless pursuit of growing their global reach."

Founded in Bengaluru, Ultraviolette develops performance-oriented electric motorcycles that combine futuristic design with precision engineering. Alongside its domestic expansion, the company aims to strengthen its position in international markets.

TDK Ventures, which invests in scalable energy, mobility, and sustainability solutions, established its Bengaluru Innovation Hub in 2023 to support Indian entrepreneurs in taking their technologies to global markets.
