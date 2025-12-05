The investment comes from Zoho Corporation and Italy-based investment firm Lingotto.

Electric mobility company Ultraviolette has secured USD 45 million in its ongoing Series E funding round.

The investment comes from Zoho Corporation and Italy-based investment firm Lingotto. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm has not revealed the full size of the round or its current valuation.

This follows USD 21 million raised from TDK Ventures in August this year as part of the same fundraising effort.

The latest infusion will support the company in expanding production of its two existing motorcycles, the F77 electric sports bike and the recently introduced X47 crossover.

The funds will also help advance its upcoming product platforms, known internally as Shockwave and Tesseract.

Ultraviolette is working to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets as competition in the electric two wheeler segment continues to rise.

Founded in 2016 by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, the company focuses on high performance electric motorcycles and supporting charging infrastructure.

Its portfolio includes the F77 series, the F99 racing platform, the X47 crossover and the Tesseract scooter along with its UV Supernova fast charging network.

The company currently operates in 30 Indian cities and plans to expand to 100 cities by mid 2026. Ultraviolette has also begun selling the F77 in the United Kingdom, taking its global presence to 12 countries across Europe.

According to TheKredible, the firm has raised USD 145 million in total funding so far.

Its key competitors include Tork Motors, Revolt Motors and Ola Electric's Roadster.