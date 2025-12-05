Ultraviolette Raises USD 45 Mn In Series E Round The investment comes from Zoho Corporation and Italy-based investment firm Lingotto.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ultraviolette

Electric mobility company Ultraviolette has secured USD 45 million in its ongoing Series E funding round.

The investment comes from Zoho Corporation and Italy-based investment firm Lingotto. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm has not revealed the full size of the round or its current valuation.

This follows USD 21 million raised from TDK Ventures in August this year as part of the same fundraising effort.

The latest infusion will support the company in expanding production of its two existing motorcycles, the F77 electric sports bike and the recently introduced X47 crossover.

The funds will also help advance its upcoming product platforms, known internally as Shockwave and Tesseract.

Ultraviolette is working to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets as competition in the electric two wheeler segment continues to rise.

Founded in 2016 by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, the company focuses on high performance electric motorcycles and supporting charging infrastructure.

Its portfolio includes the F77 series, the F99 racing platform, the X47 crossover and the Tesseract scooter along with its UV Supernova fast charging network.

The company currently operates in 30 Indian cities and plans to expand to 100 cities by mid 2026. Ultraviolette has also begun selling the F77 in the United Kingdom, taking its global presence to 12 countries across Europe.

According to TheKredible, the firm has raised USD 145 million in total funding so far.

Its key competitors include Tork Motors, Revolt Motors and Ola Electric's Roadster.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae