Tech & innovation summit 2025
Biotech Innovations for Wellness, Longevity & Cognitive Health: The Next Frontier in Pharma and Longevity
The panelists agreed that the next wave of healthcare innovation will not be driven by technology alone—it will require collaboration across sectors. The future of healthcare is not just about adding years to life—it's about improving the quality of those years.
Cross-Border Collaborations: How Indian Tech Companies Are Expanding Their Global Footprint
India is no longer just a back office for global tech. Its deep tech capabilities, skilled workforce, and strategic partnerships are positioning it as a major player in the global technology arena.
Sustainability Scorecard: How Major Corporations Are Meeting Their Commitments to Improving Sustainability Credentials
The panelists agreed that the sustainability challenge is no longer about awareness — it's about execution. Their conversation underscored a crucial shift; sustainability has moved from being a compliance checkbox to becoming a key competitive edge.
Not Another Dot Com Burst: How Are VCs Investing in AI?
The discussion unpacked the current state of AI investing, the risks of overvaluation, and what it will take for AI startups to succeed in a rapidly evolving market.