The panelists agreed that the sustainability challenge is no longer about awareness — it's about execution. Their conversation underscored a crucial shift; sustainability has moved from being a compliance checkbox to becoming a key competitive edge.

Sustainability has long been treated as a secondary concern, relegated to the back pages of annual reports. But today, it's central to business viability. "Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have — it's a must-have," said Pranjal Goswami, CSO, Gokaldas Exports Ltd. Representing the garment industry, he highlighted the significant environmental footprint of textile production. "Our industry accounts for 8–10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and 20 per cent of industrial wastewater. We produce around 100 billion pieces of garments every year. The scale of waste and environmental impact makes sustainability not just a compliance issue but a performance determinant."

Goswami noted that sustainability has become a market differentiator, particularly as consumers and regulators demand greater accountability. "The transition is happening from 'good to have' to 'must-have' when it comes to sustainability performance." He emphasized that sustainable practices now drive market access and competitiveness in the global textile industry.

Megha Kaushik, head of supply chain finance at Patanjali Foods Ltd echoed this shift, highlighting the growing awareness among consumers. "The consumer today is more informed about what they are consuming and where it's sourced from. Circular economy is not a new concept — it's just more urgent now because of resource depletion and climate change."

Patanjali Foods has made substantial progress in reducing its environmental impact. Kaushik cited a 33 per cent decline in Scope 1 emissions (the direct greenhouse gas emissions from sources an organization owns or controls) and a 43 per cent reduction in Scope 2 emissions (indirect greenhouse gas emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heat, or cooling used by an organization). The company also manages 74,000 hectares of oil palm cultivation, benefiting 57,000 farmers through sustainable practices like drip irrigation. "It's not just the manufacturer's responsibility. The consumer has to take ownership too. Sustainable products might cost more, but the long-term economic and environmental benefits far outweigh the short-term costs."

Leveraging technology for greater impact

Technology has emerged as a critical enabler of sustainable business practices. Goswami detailed how Gokaldas Exports has improved operational efficiency through AI and IoT-based systems. "We've increased machine efficiency by 50 per cent, reduced the water-to-wash ratio from 1:10 to much lower, and are recycling 92 per cent of the water used in production. AI is helping us track and optimize consumption patterns in real time."

Kaushik described AI as essential for building a sustainable business model. "Data is the new oil, and AI is the refinery. Without structured data and the right tools, we can't achieve a sustainable economy. AI helps refine data into actionable insights, allowing us to improve procurement, supply chain management, and emissions tracking."

Prashant Singh, co-founder & CEO, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions emphasized that incremental improvements are no longer enough. "We need transformative, scalable solutions. We've built one of the largest landfill bio-mining businesses in the world using indigenous Indian technology. In the next 12 months, we plan to export this technology to multiple countries — a rare achievement for circular economy solutions developed in India."

Blue Planet has processed over 15 million tons of waste through upcycling and recycling. Singh underscored the importance of traceability. "We believe in four Ts — testing, traceability, transparency, and technology. We can track the origin, processing, and disposal of 10 million tons of waste down to the truck number and date. No other company in the world offers that level of transparency."

Sanjay Joshi, CEO (Projects), Luthra Group shared how the Group is using AI to improve waste management and safety. "We handle hazardous waste in Maharashtra using AI and sensor-based systems to create manless operations. We've implemented similar technology for municipal solid waste management, using optical and density-based sorting to separate plastics and other materials." Joshi stressed that AI is also enhancing safety. "AI allows us to store and manage hazardous materials more safely, reducing human exposure to toxic fumes."

The financial and strategic case

Beyond environmental benefits, the panelists argued that sustainability also makes financial sense. "Sustainability attracts investors," said Singh. "Today's investors want companies that are doing good while doing well. A strong ESG (environmental, social, and governance) profile increases investor confidence and business resilience."

Kaushik highlighted the role of sustainable finance in supporting small businesses. "Finance is the fuel of any business. Through supply chain financing and dynamic discounting, we ensure that procurement is done on sustainable grounds. If you're producing a product by emitting large amounts of carbon, that's a short-term gain with long-term consequences."

Goswami noted that transparency and data-driven decision-making are driving competitive advantage. "80 per cent of the energy we use comes from renewable sources. We can trace 100 per cent of our cotton to certified sources and track 100 per cent of the pre-consumer waste produced in our factories. This level of accountability improves market competitiveness and strengthens customer trust."

The panelists were speaking at Entrepreneur India's Tech & Innovation Summit, moderated by Ayushman Baruah, Regional Bureau Head, Entrepreneur India.