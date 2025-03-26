Unlearning and relearning are essential. In the past, work was about executing tasks. Now it's about automation, and the next phase is innovation

Digital transformation is no longer a choice, it's an imperative. Across industries, companies are harnessing technology to streamline operations as well as enhance customer experiences and drive innovation at a rapid scale. Organizations that successfully navigate this shift stand to gain enhanced customer engagement, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

Pradeep Kumar, vice president of strategy at Broadridge, emphasises that digital transformation is an ongoing process rather than a one-time initiative. "For us, digital transformation means pushing the envelope day in, day out. There is nothing like 'done' for us. It's an ongoing journey," he stated, underscoring the necessity for businesses to evolve continuously.

Alok Kumar, vice president of information technology at Tata Teleservices Ltd framed digital transformation within four critical pillars: understanding the customer, improving efficiency, reducing time-to-market, and leveraging data for decision-making. "If we want to remain relevant in the market, we have to solve problems within days or weeks, not months or years," he asserted.

Rathish Rao, asia industry process consulting director at Dassault Systèmes, introduced the concept of virtualization as an evolution beyond mere digitalization. He highlighted Dassault Systèmes' approach to virtual twins—simulating real-world processes before physical prototypes are built, reducing costs and time while promoting sustainability. "If you can avoid building ten physical prototypes by simulating them in a virtual environment, that's not only sustainable but also cost-effective," Rao explained, reinforcing the environmental and business advantages of digital-first approaches.

One of the biggest challenges organizations face in implementing digital transformation is employee upskilling and overcoming resistance to change. As AI and automation take center stage, the need for a cultural shift becomes even more critical. Addressing this concern, Alok emphasized that employees should view digital transformation as an enabler rather than a threat. "Whatever transformation a company envisages, it's all about assisting employees and processes. A task that took 15 minutes for a human can now be completed in seconds, giving employees more time for critical decision-making," he explained. He also pointed out that industry-specific AI models, such as specialized language models for telecom, are enhancing efficiency without replacing human roles.

Rao further elaborated on the necessity of cultural change within organizations. Using an analogy, he compared the evolution of financial transactions, from storing money in rice bags to using banks, ATMs, and now digital wallets, as a testament to how technological shifts become mainstream over time. "Unlearning and relearning are essential. In the past, work was about executing tasks. Now it's about automation, and the next phase is innovation," he noted. He also stressed that organizations must integrate sustainability into their digital strategies. "Almost 70 per cent of animal species have vanished in the last 70 years, and by 2030, we face significant water consumption challenges. If we embed sustainability into our digital transformation strategies, we ensure long-term viability," he warned.

Pradeep acknowledged the natural resistance to change and the divide between experienced professionals and younger, AI-native employees. "People coming fresh out of college are more comfortable using AI tools for coding and debugging. But those who have been in the business for a while often struggle with AI-generated outputs," he said. To address this, Broadridge has instituted an AI Academy, ensuring that employees at all levels are equipped with the necessary skills. "We've made it a company policy to include AI learning goals alongside traditional learning and development programs," Kumar shared. By embedding AI training into the corporate structure, organizations can mitigate fear and drive adoption.

The conversation also touched upon the broader implications of AI in the workplace. Alok dismissed the notion that AI would replace jobs, emphasizing that it serves as an assistant rather than a competitor. "There may be market fears, but AI is always going to assist at all levels, whether it's predicting outcomes or refining decision-making processes. Continuous learning is the only way to stay relevant," he insisted. His point was reinforced by Broadridge's approach, where AI tools are integrated into daily workflows, helping employees focus on high-value tasks while AI handles the repetitive elements.

Speaking on upskilling, Rao emphasized, "We should make employees think, learn, unlearn, and relearn. Only then can we become disruptors rather than the disrupted."

