In a discussion exploring how artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and biopharmaceutical advancements are reshaping healthcare, Dr. Ramesh S Ve, founder and CEO of NeuraSim Health, highlighted how virtual reality (VR) is transforming neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative care. "VR has been used primarily for gaming and entertainment, but we saw an opportunity to apply it to neurological conditions," he explained.

NeuraSim's VR-based therapy is addressing amblyopia, or lazy eye, in children and adults by training the weaker eye through individualized visual simulations. "Patching the stronger eye was the traditional method, but it was boring and had low compliance. VR-based therapy is providing two to six times faster outcomes compared to conventional methods," he added. By integrating VR with real-time eye tracking and smart glasses, NeuraSim is not only enhancing patient engagement but also accelerating neurological recovery.

Dr. Ramesh is also the vice president at ARTELUS, a company using AI in ophthalmology to improve diagnostic accuracy. "We've developed the world's most affordable OCT (optical coherence tomography) for retinal imaging, and our AI-based system achieves 96 per cent diagnostic accuracy," he said. Through a 5G-enabled robotic tool, doctors in Bangalore can now conduct retinal screenings remotely for patients in remote parts of Sikkim. "You have an eye doctor next to you wherever you are," Ramesh noted, emphasizing how this technology is closing the gap in healthcare accessibility.

Dr. Reema Nadig, co-founder and COO of KITES Senior Care, shifted the focus to aging. "Longevity is not just about living longer—it's about living well," she said. KITES Senior Care provides senior living, healthcare services, and a tech platform designed to support independent aging. "AI and health monitoring systems are critical in maintaining wellness among seniors," she explained. However, Dr. Nadig stressed that the cost of care remains a challenge. "Insurance doesn't cover senior care in India, and even the government's Ayushman Bharat scheme hasn't yet made the expected levels of impact," she said. Despite this, Dr. Nadig remains optimistic that technological innovations and shifting attitudes among seniors will drive greater adoption of health and wellness solutions.

Ankit Alok Bagaria, co-founder and CEO of Loopworm, presented a different perspective on biotech's potential by focusing on silkworms as biofactories for producing high-value recombinant proteins. "Silkworms are one of the most efficient converters of crop biomass to proteins," Bagaria explained. Loopworm's technology harnesses this natural capability to produce growth factors, diagnostic antigens, and even therapeutic proteins at a fraction of the cost of traditional bioreactors. "We're using a transient system—basically a magic liquid inserted into the silkworm—that allows the production of proteins without genetic modification," he said. Beyond human health, Loopworm sees significant potential in the pet health market. "It's easier to convince people to try new products for their pets first," Bagaria noted. He also highlighted the ancient use of insects in traditional Asian medicine, suggesting that consumer acceptance of insect-based products is not far off.

Dr. Shonraj Bhallae, head of clinical research at Remidio, discussed how AI is changing the landscape of preventive healthcare. Remidio's portable fundus camera captures detailed retinal images, which AI then analyzes to detect systemic health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease. "The eye is the only place where you can see microvasculature and nerve fibers without cutting open the body," Bhallae said. Through collaborations with state governments and major hospitals, Remidio's technology is now integrated into public health centers across India. "AI acts as a decision support system for doctors—it's not replacing them but enhancing their ability to diagnose early and accurately," he explained.

Pooja Agrawal, program director at Blockchain for Impact, highlighted the role of technology in accelerating biomedical research and healthcare delivery. "Technology enables researchers to find out more, faster. The sooner you diagnose a disorder, the better you can treat it," she said. Blockchain for Impact, founded by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, is channeling philanthropic funding into translational research and healthcare innovations. "We are partnering with institutes, startups, and medical sector players to bring these technologies to market," Agrawal said. She pointed to the rise of gene editing and AI-powered diagnostics as transformative forces. "The medical devices industry is projected to grow from $11 billion to $50 billion by 2030. This is an exciting time for healthcare innovation," she added.

Cost remains a barrier to widespread adoption of advanced medical technologies. Dr. Ramesh acknowledged the challenge but remained hopeful about greater affordability. "The cost of a fundus imaging device is around INR 7 lakhs, but it allows us to screen millions of patients. That's the kind of scale that will make technology affordable," he said. Dr. Nadig echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of government support and insurance coverage. "Including outpatient care in Ayushman Bharat would encourage seniors to seek preventive care rather than waiting until hospitalization becomes necessary," she said.

The panelists agreed that the next wave of healthcare innovation will not be driven by technology alone—it will require collaboration across sectors. "AI, gene editing, and advanced diagnostics are only effective if they are accessible and affordable," Agrawal said. Dr. Bhallae emphasized the growing acceptance of AI among doctors. "They're curious, not skeptical anymore. AI is becoming a trusted decision-making tool," he said.

The future of healthcare is not just about adding years to life—it's about improving the quality of those years. As Bagaria put it, "We need to rethink what biotech can do for human and animal health. The answers might come from unexpected places—like a silkworm."

The panellists were speaking at the Entrepreneur India Tech & Innovation Summit, moderated by Punita Sabharwal, Managing Editor of Entrepreneur India.