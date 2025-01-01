The Good Bug
Investor Favorites This Week: Meet the Startups Making Headlines
The below startups secured the highest funding this week, leading the charts from May 03 to May 09.
Susquehanna, Fireside Back The Good Bug in INR 100 Cr Round to Power Gut Health Science
The Mumbai-based startup will deploy the fresh capital towards ramping up R&D in microbiome science, scaling clinical trials, expanding its distribution footprint, and boosting brand awareness among consumers and healthcare professionals.
The Good Bug Unveils Gut Health Innovation to Tackle Obesity Crisis
Priced at INR 2000 per month or INR 5000 for a 3-month course, the Advanced Metabolic System is accessible through online and offline channels.
The Good Bug Secures USD 3.5 Mn in Series A Extension to Drive Product Expansion
This funding round saw participation from Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico Group, alongside existing investors Fireside Ventures and co-founder Keshav Biyani.