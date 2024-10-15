This funding round saw participation from Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico Group, alongside existing investors Fireside Ventures and co-founder Keshav Biyani.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup The Good Bug has successfully raised USD 3.5 million (approximately INR 30 crore) in a Series A extension round. This funding round saw participation from Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico Group, alongside existing investors Fireside Ventures and co-founder Keshav Biyani.

Funding Details

As part of the funding round, The Good Bug issued 630 Series A1 and Series A2 compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) to the three investors. These shares are scheduled to convert into equity at a 1:10 ratio during the next fundraising round, allowing investors to share in the company's future growth.

Of the total INR 30 crore raised, The Good Bug has already secured INR 20 crore, with the remaining amount expected to be received shortly. The startup intends to utilise this fresh capital to expand its product portfolio, focusing on innovative solutions for gut health and wellness.

Growth Trajectory

This recent funding follows a similar USD 3.5 million amount raised last year, also during its Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures. Notably, this previous round included participation from Think9 Consumer Technologies, founded by Kishore Biyani's daughters, Ashni and Avni. Keshav Biyani, co-founder of The Good Bug, is the nephew of retail giant Kishore Biyani, adding an influential connection to the startup's leadership.

Founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, The Good Bug specialises in offering gut health and wellness products tailored to assist individuals dealing with lifestyle-related chronic issues, including bloating, constipation, and weight management.

Financial Performance

In the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), The Good Bug reported sales of INR 2.79 crore, a significant increase from INR 0.26 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, the company recorded a net loss of INR 3.9 crore, compared to a loss of INR 0.15 crore in FY22, reflecting the challenges faced by early-stage startups in scaling operations while managing costs.

Competitive Landscape

Operating in a highly competitive space, The Good Bug faces rivals such as Power Gummies and Man Matters, among others. However, with the growing demand for health and wellness products, The Good Bug is well-positioned to leverage its recent funding to enhance its market presence.