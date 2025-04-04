The Good Bug Unveils Gut Health Innovation to Tackle Obesity Crisis Priced at INR 2000 per month or INR 5000 for a 3-month course, the Advanced Metabolic System is accessible through online and offline channels.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Good Bug

India is witnessing a surge in obesity rates across all age groups, with over 180 million Indians classified as overweight or obese in 2021. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) estimates, this figure could soar to 400 million by 2050. Recognising the urgency of this crisis, gut health startup The Good Bug has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation poised to disrupt the weight loss landscape.

The company's latest offering — the Advanced Metabolic System — is a first-of-its-kind, natural solution rooted in GLP-1 science. Developed through years of gut microbiome research, the formulation blends clinically tested probiotics and prebiotics that activate Natural GLP-1, a gut hormone that plays a critical role in regulating appetite and metabolism.

The clinical trial results have been promising. Users experienced an average 12.01% reduction in weight, a 9.64% decrease in waist circumference, and a 12.14% drop in BMI within just 90 days. Importantly, these outcomes were achieved without the adverse side effects commonly seen with synthetic weight-loss drugs.

Keshav Biyani, Co-founder of The Good Bug, stated, "Developed through cutting-edge gut microbiome research, the Advanced Metabolic System is a proprietary blend of clinically tested probiotics and prebiotics solving for obesity through Natural GLP-1 activation —without the adverse side effects commonly associated with weight-loss drugs. As pioneers in gut health, we identified disbalance in gut biome composition to be the fundamental root cause behind obesity and put together years of R&D to build a solution that could eventually help increase GLP-1 and GIP naturally to deliver weight loss outcomes. This is a big scientific breakthrough for us which has been discovered, developed and made in India, and will redefine weight management globally."

Unlike pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists, which are often linked with side effects and dependency, The Good Bug's system works in harmony with the body. It reduces chronic gut inflammation, enhances satiety, and naturally curbs cravings. The product is already garnering trust from healthcare professionals and is poised for expansion into international markets, including the US.

Dr. M.K.N. Manohar, Senior Consultant at Manipal Hospitals and principal investigator of the clinical trials, endorsed the product's efficacy. "The results are clinically meaningful and comparable to leading weight-loss drugs. Over 90% of participants reported reduced cravings and increased satiety. Most importantly, no significant adverse events were observed, making it a safe and effective alternative to invasive or synthetic interventions."

Priced at INR 2000 per month or INR 5000 for a 3-month course, the Advanced Metabolic System is accessible through online and offline channels. It reflects The Good Bug's mission of delivering affordable, science-backed, and transparent gut health solutions.

Founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, The Good Bug offers a wide range of gut health products, including synbiotic formulas, prebiotic fibers, a 14-day detox plan, and a fermented foods collection. "We believe the microbiome is the next frontier in preventive healthcare," said Karthikeyan. "Our aim is to empower consumers with innovative, natural tools to take charge of their health and well-being."

As India grapples with a growing obesity crisis, The Good Bug's science-first approach offers a beacon of hope — not just for weight loss, but for holistic metabolic health.
