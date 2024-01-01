Tracxn
Circuit House Technologies Secures USD 4.3 Mn Funding Led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital
The money raised will be put toward expanding teams across functional areas, advancing hardware and software R&D, and "launching India's next-generation consumer electronics brand in the coming months."
Funding Into Mom And Baby Care Companies Plunges 80% In 2022: Tracxn
According to the survey, the total funding raised by mom and baby care companies across the globe in 2022 was $418 million, a plunge of 80% from $2.1 billion in 2021
Startup Funding Plunges by 75% Compared to Q1'22: Tracxn Report
The report is the company's quarterly proprietary document that provides a detailed overview of the Indian startup ecosystem by delineating funding activities, investor exits through acquisitions and IPOs, and wider trends in the fundraising landscape
Tracxn's Healthtech India Report 2023: Funding Into the Segment Plummets 55% In 2022
Over 9,468 companies, 1,093 funded startups, 87 acquisitions, and 12 IPOs were taken into consideration while working on the report.