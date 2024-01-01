Tracxn

News and Trends

Circuit House Technologies Secures USD 4.3 Mn Funding Led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital

The money raised will be put toward expanding teams across functional areas, advancing hardware and software R&D, and "launching India's next-generation consumer electronics brand in the coming months."

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Funding Into Mom And Baby Care Companies Plunges 80% In 2022: Tracxn

According to the survey, the total funding raised by mom and baby care companies across the globe in 2022 was $418 million, a plunge of 80% from $2.1 billion in 2021

News and Trends

Startup Funding Plunges by 75% Compared to Q1'22: Tracxn Report

The report is the company's quarterly proprietary document that provides a detailed overview of the Indian startup ecosystem by delineating funding activities, investor exits through acquisitions and IPOs, and wider trends in the fundraising landscape

News and Trends

Tracxn's Healthtech India Report 2023: Funding Into the Segment Plummets 55% In 2022

Over 9,468 companies, 1,093 funded startups, 87 acquisitions, and 12 IPOs were taken into consideration while working on the report.