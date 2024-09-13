Previously, the Mumbai-based company had secured USD 1 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures in 2022.

Mobile app-based contact center solution Futwork has raised INR 21 crore in a Series A funding round, led by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Artha Venture Fund, with participation from D2C Insider Angels and investor Abhishek Goyal, Founder of Tracxn.

The funds raised will be used to scale the product and roll out AI-driven solutions across multiple communication channels like voice, chat, email, and WhatsApp, while also expanding to international markets.

Armaan Vananchal, Cofounder, Futwork, said, "We believe in a human + AI future, and we will use the funds to build AI tools that can assist in delivering better performance on calls, improve quality, and assist in training our agents."

Founded in 2020 by Armaan Vananchal, Niranjan Nakhate, and Sri Ganapathy, Futwork offers an innovative solution for businesses to build outbound calling teams without fixed costs. The platform supports various tele-calling applications such as product demos, session bookings, and customer feedback collection, focusing on industries like e-commerce, BFSI, and EdTech.

Sanjay Modi, Senior Director, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, said, "Futwork is pioneering a new way of creating and distributing call center jobs, boosting India's competitive edge. Futwork is set to open doors for thousands of young job seekers, focusing on inclusion and equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in the tech industry."

The company's mobile app claims to enable work-from-home opportunities, especially for women, with over 500 female agents already benefiting from this flexible model.

Futwork has also built a strong presence in logistics, e-commerce, and BFSI, solving last-mile customer challenges like address verification and delivery issues. The company claims to have attracted notable clients such as Flipkart, BharatPe, and DTDC.

Cofounder Armaan Vananchal emphasised the company's vision of blending human expertise with AI tools to enhance agent performance and training, driving its mission to become a key job enabler in the tech industry.