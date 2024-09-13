Get All Access for $5/mo

Futwork Secures INR 21 Cr Series A Funding to Scale AI-Driven Contact Center Solutions Previously, the Mumbai-based company had secured USD 1 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures in 2022.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sri Ganapathy, Armaan Vananchal, & Niranjan Nakhate, Founders of Futwork

Mobile app-based contact center solution Futwork has raised INR 21 crore in a Series A funding round, led by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Artha Venture Fund, with participation from D2C Insider Angels and investor Abhishek Goyal, Founder of Tracxn.

Previously, the company had secured USD 1 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures in 2022.

The funds raised will be used to scale the product and roll out AI-driven solutions across multiple communication channels like voice, chat, email, and WhatsApp, while also expanding to international markets.

Armaan Vananchal, Cofounder, Futwork, said, "We believe in a human + AI future, and we will use the funds to build AI tools that can assist in delivering better performance on calls, improve quality, and assist in training our agents."

Founded in 2020 by Armaan Vananchal, Niranjan Nakhate, and Sri Ganapathy, Futwork offers an innovative solution for businesses to build outbound calling teams without fixed costs. The platform supports various tele-calling applications such as product demos, session bookings, and customer feedback collection, focusing on industries like e-commerce, BFSI, and EdTech.

Sanjay Modi, Senior Director, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, said, "Futwork is pioneering a new way of creating and distributing call center jobs, boosting India's competitive edge. Futwork is set to open doors for thousands of young job seekers, focusing on inclusion and equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in the tech industry."

The company's mobile app claims to enable work-from-home opportunities, especially for women, with over 500 female agents already benefiting from this flexible model.

Futwork has also built a strong presence in logistics, e-commerce, and BFSI, solving last-mile customer challenges like address verification and delivery issues. The company claims to have attracted notable clients such as Flipkart, BharatPe, and DTDC.

Cofounder Armaan Vananchal emphasised the company's vision of blending human expertise with AI tools to enhance agent performance and training, driving its mission to become a key job enabler in the tech industry.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Innovation

Use This Scientific Approach to Transform Your Idea Into a Million-Dollar Success

Even when approaching the unknown, we always have a tool to draw conclusions for better-informed decision-making — the scientific method.

By Daniel Todd
Business News

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Is Back at the Company 'Pretty Much Every Day.' Here's What He's Working On.

Brin publicly confirmed for the first time that he's back at Google and working on AI.

By Sherin Shibu
By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Why Aligning Your Values and Virtues Leads to Entrepreneurial Success

To successfully lead your business, it matters that your values take shape in your virtue

By Alykhan Jetha
Money & Finance

Everything You Need to Know About Exiting Your Business in a Turbulent Economy and Political Landscape

To successfully exit your business in an unpredictable economic and political climate, you need to understand these key factors.

By Roy Dekel