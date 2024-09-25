Get All Access for $5/mo

Indian EdTech Sees Slowdown in Funding, Smart Integration Needed to Recover: Tracxn Report Online courses and professional upskilling programs however seem to keep the sector still in the game, taking advantage of the shortcomings of the offline teaching methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

There has been a considerable decline in EdTech funding in India, failing to match the momentum it once recorded during its boom in 2021, according to a new report by Traxcn Technologies titled 'The Tracxn Feed Geo Report: EdTech India 2024'.

Till date this year, the EdTech sector in India managed to raise a modest US$ 215 million, displaying a mediocre rebound when compared to US$ 321 million secured in 2023. The report reveals that the funding has veered far away from the sector's prime in 2021, when it managed to bag close to US$4.1 billion.

Indian EdTech ecosystem features 11,000 active companies and despite these numbers, the sector shows signs of struggle mainly due to macroeconomic conditions and the return to traditional schooling as educational institutions opened their doors as part of the post-pandemic recovery.

Online courses and professional upskilling programs however seem to keep the sector still in the game, taking advantage of the shortcomings of the offline teaching methods.

The Tracxn report also states that the EdTech sector demonstrated significant resilience in the first half of 2024, witnessing a 96 per cent increase in funding amounting to US$164 million. This is much lower than the peak of Q3 of 2021 when the period saw an overall funding of US$ 2.48 billion. So far in 2024, there has been only a single acquisition of Schoolnet India acquiring Genius Teacher, a mobile-based exam preparation platform.

As observed in the previous years, the majority of funding in this space has been late-stage rounds with 2024 recording US$ 166 million. While early-stage funding recorded US$ 40.4 million, EdTech startups in the seed-stage were only able to raise a meager US$ 8.5 million this year, recording a 76 per cent decrease from the US$ 156 million raised in 2022.

Sub-sectors within EdTech such as the 'Test Prep' which was once considered a funding hotspot with total funding recorded close to US$ 7 billion, have also seen a sharp decline. After seeing a peak at US$ 175 million in 2021, funding has dropped to a low US$ 8.5 million in 2024.

Commenting on the findings, Neha Singh, Co-Founder of Tracxn, said, "While the funding levels are still below the highs of 2021, the sector's growth in 2024 so far indicates a renewed interest from investors, especially as companies transition back to traditional learning methods while incorporating digital innovations."

Top overall investors in the space according to the report are Blume Ventures, Wellfound, and LetsVenture, with seed-stage covered by Inflection Point Ventures, We Founder Circle, and EvolveX having been the most active the past couple of years. In terms of geographical breakup, India's tech capital Bengaluru leads the race, accounting for over 64 per cent of total funds raised, and is closely followed by the NCR and Mumbai.

The muted funding environment might explain why India hasn't seen a new unicorn since 2024, despite being the global leader with six unicorns. The report further states that the Indian EdTech sector is evolving, with a smart swift towards integrating offline and online education to meet the new challenges, with key trends developing with the likes of AI and voice technology in classrooms.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Score Big Marketing Wins Without Much Money

Just because you're a mom and pop with a limited budget doesn't mean you can't make a splash.

By Frances Dodds
Technology

Why Govt Needs To Include Indigenous Large Firms In Chip Designing

Large indigenous chip design companies can achieve better economies of scale that would give an edge with respect to the cost competitiveness of chips

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Zoho Launches Vikra App on ONDC and Unveils IoT Platform, Reports 31% Growth in India

With pre-built vertical solutions for industries like manufacturing, smart buildings and energy management, Zoho IoT enables businesses to harness real-time data for operational efficiency.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Great Indian 'AI' Festival: How AI is Helping Amazon Reach Record Sales

In almost ten years of 'GIF' and having witnessed a record of 110 crore customer visits in the 2023 edition, Amazon India is leveraging emerging technologies, particularly AI and GenAI, to ramp up customer and seller experience ahead of the GIF 2024

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'A Real Growing Up Moment For Me': OpenAI's 39-Year-Old CEO Says He Learned a Lot from Being Fired

Sam Altman shares the lessons he learned after being fired (and rehired) from the company he co-founded and what he sees for the future of AI.

By Sherin Shibu