NetApp to Mentor 5 New Startups under NetApp Excellerator to Drive AI Infrastructure and Innovation

The five startups in Cohort 14 are: Synthefy, Filo Systems, Sentra, TrueFoundry, and Genloop.ai.

From Fintech to Wellness: Top Startup Funding Stories of the Week (Feb 01–07)

Indian startups continue to attract significant funding, with innovative solutions across sectors. Here's a look at the top funding deals of the week:

AI Scaling Startup TrueFoundry Secures USD 19 Mn from Intel Capital, Eniac Ventures, and Peak XV

With the fresh funding, TrueFoundry aims to develop a universal AI deployment platform, expand its team, enhance go-to-market strategies, and boost customer acquisition and business growth.

TrueFoundry Raises $2.3 Million In seed funding

The fund raised will be used to expand the specialized technology team and further product development