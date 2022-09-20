TrueFoundry Raises $2.3 Million In seed funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

TrueFoundry, a machine learning (ML) developer platform, has raised $2.3 million seed funding led by Sequoia India and Southeast Asia's Surge. The funding round also witnessed participation from investors includes Eniac Ventures and prominent angels like AngelList co-founder Naval Ravikant. The fund raised will be used to expand the specialized technology team and further product development.

"TrueFoundry was born out of the idea that no business – big or small – should miss out on the opportunities of machine learning. With our automated platform, data scientists and engineers are able to deploy machine learning models at the speed and maturity of big tech, cutting their production timelines from several weeks to a few hours. Data is the new oil, and we want to enable companies to use machine learning faster and generate greater business value. Our investors and team share the belief that TrueFoundry is paving the way for innovation that will propel businesses for the future ahead, and their participation in our pre-launch funding is a great testament to that," said Nikunj Bajaj, co-founder and CEO, TrueFoundry.

TrueFoundry aims to automate repetitive tasks in the ML pipeline such as infrastructure and deployments so data scientists and ML engineers can focus on higher-value, more creative tasks. This enables businesses to continuously upgrade existing models and release new ones to gain a competitive edge, as per company statement.

Founded in June 2021 by Abhishek Choudhary, Anuraag Gutgutia and Nikunj Bajaj, TrueFoundry is platform agnostic and easily integrates with your existing stack for seamless implementation. It automates repetitive tasks in the ML pipeline to accelerate ML deployment and live endpoint monitoring.