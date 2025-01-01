Unilever Ventures

Diipa Büller-Khosla's indē wild Secures USD 5 Mn to Expand Ayurvedic Beauty Line

The fresh funding will be used to expand internationally, strengthen its Sephora UK partnership, and prepare for its upcoming launch in Sephora US, driving global growth and market presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Farm-to-Face Skincare Brand RAS Raises USD 5 Mn Series A Funding Led by Unilever Ventures

The Raipur-based skincare brand plans to deploy the fresh capital to fuel its offline retail expansion, talent acquisition, product innovation, and branding and marketing endeavours.

ClayCo Cosmetics Secures USD 2 Mn Investment from Unilever Ventures to Expand Premium Skincare Range

The investment will primarily be used to launch a new Moroccan-inspired body care range, expanding the brand's product portfolio beyond its current offerings.

SkinInspired and Perpetuity Capital Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.