ClayCo Cosmetics, a Mumbai- based skincare brand founded in March 2024, has successfully raised USD 2 million (approximately INR 16 crore) in its Series A funding round from Unilever Ventures. This marks the brand's first external investment and a significant milestone in its growth journey.

With this capital infusion, ClayCo is set to scale its operations, enhance its product offerings, and boost marketing efforts.

The investment will primarily be used to launch a new Moroccan-inspired body care range, expanding the brand's product portfolio beyond its current offerings. Additionally, ClayCo plans to intensify its customer engagement initiatives, drive research and innovation, and strengthen its marketing campaigns to reach a broader audience.

The company's founder, Niharika Jhunjhunwala, expressed excitement over the partnership with Unilever Ventures, citing their expertise in the beauty industry as a key driver of future growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with Unilever Ventures, a pioneer in the beauty industry," Jhunjhunwala stated. "Their support aligns perfectly with our long-term goals. This funding will enable us to enhance brand awareness, introduce new products, invest in R&D, and fuel our growth. As consumers become more aware of global ingredients like fermented rice, ginseng, and CICA, they are willing to invest in high-quality, efficacious skincare."

ClayCo Cosmetics stands out in the beauty market with its unique blend of ancient beauty rituals and modern science. The brand's flagship range, Rituals of Japan, features products like the Rice and Sake Sleep Mask, Sake Glass Glow Essence, and Azuki Beans & Koji Rice Foaming Cleanser. These formulations combine traditional Japanese ingredients with cutting-edge skincare technology, offering customers high-performance products that are both affordable and luxurious.

Pawan Chaturvedi, Partner-Asia at Unilever Ventures, commented on the investment, stating, "Unilever Ventures is pleased to support ClayCo in their mission to elevate India's beauty landscape by introducing global beauty rituals that celebrate individuality and innovation."

Operating under a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business model, ClayCo sells its products through its own e-commerce platform and major online marketplaces.