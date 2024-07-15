You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Skincare Brand SkinInspired Raises USD 1.5 Mn Led by Unilever Ventures

Skincare brand SkinInspired has raised USD 1.5 million in a seed round led by Unilever Ventures, with participation from a host of angel investors, including Dr Vaidya's co-founder Arjun Vaidya, among others.

The infusion of capital will be allocated towards research and development initiatives, strategic marketing efforts, and strengthening the brand's go-to-market strategy.

Piyush Jain, Founder and CEO of SkinInspired, said, "SkinInspired epitomises the fusion of efficacious ingredient blends, delightful textures, and functional packaging, delivering a luxurious skincare experience with global resonance. We aim to elevate 'I-beauty' onto the global stage, benchmarking our formulations against the best worldwide."

Founded in 2022 by Piyush Jain and Prashant Agrawal, SkinInspired stands out as a high-performance skincare brand. Made safe and formulated with multiple proprietary active ingredient blends, SkinInspired claims to have a curated range of assorted products based on skin types in four categories: face wash, face serum, sunscreen, and moisturiser.

The brand has also launched a refillable skincare line with airless jars and pumps to maintain product efficacy and promote sustainability. This innovation addresses a gap in the market and aligns with the principles of clean beauty and transparent skincare.

Pawan Chaturvedi, Partner-Asia at Unilever Ventures, added, "Dermaceutical brands represent one of the fastest-growing segments in India and globally. We are thrilled to collaborate with SkinInspired, a brand that has carved out a distinct niche within a fiercely competitive landscape, garnering early acclaim from consumers and the dermatologist community alike."

EV Financing Startup Perpetuity Capital Bags INR 7 Cr from N+1 Capital and RevX Capital

Perpetuity Capital, a fintech platform specialising in clean-tech mobility, has announced the raising of INR 7 crore through non-convertible debts (NCDs) from N+1 Capital and RevX Capital.

Perpetuity Capital plans to utilise these funds to enhance its lending capabilities and expand its loan book, particularly focusing on the regions of East India. This strategic move is aimed at promoting the adoption of environmentally friendly mobility solutions in these states.

In October 2023, it raised INR 5 crore in debt from Clime Finance.

Karamveer Dhillon, CEO of Perpetuity Capital, said, "This funding will significantly bolster our ability to provide financial solutions that facilitate the adoption of clean mobility, ultimately contributing to a greener and more sustainable and inclusive future."

Led by Karamveer Dhillon, Perpetuity Capital is a non-bank finance company (NBFC) that enables asset ownership for single-owner operators and underserved entrepreneurs in the auto sector who usually do not have access to capital from organised lenders and banks.

Akshay Saini, Vice President of N+1 Capital, said, "Perpetuity Capital's focus on clean-tech mobility aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy of supporting ventures that drive positive environmental impact."