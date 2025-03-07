The fresh funding will be used to expand internationally, strengthen its Sephora UK partnership, and prepare for its upcoming launch in Sephora US, driving global growth and market presence.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

indē wild, a beauty brand blending Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science through its Ayurvedistry concept, has raised USD 5 million in a funding round led by Unilever Ventures. Existing investors SoGal Ventures and True also participated in the round, reaffirming their confidence in the brand's rapid growth across India, the US, and the UK.

The newly secured capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate indē wild's international expansion, focusing on its existing partnership with Sephora in the UK and its forthcoming launch in Sephora US.

The brand claims to have already made significant strides, with its flagship Champi Hair Oil becoming the #1 bestseller on Nykaa, outperforming established players like Olaplex and L'Oréal. Additionally, its participation in the Sephora Accelerate program and recent retail partnership with Sephora signal strong global demand for its high-performance, Ayurveda-inspired offerings.

Founded in 2021 by Diipa Büller-Khosla, a global entrepreneur and media personality, alongside Oleg Büller-Khosla, indē wild has rapidly built a devoted customer base. The brand distinguishes itself through an extensive consumer-driven product development process, engaging over 60 focus groups across key markets to ensure its formulas resonate with real-world needs.

"Today's generation seeks brands that reflect their identity," said Diipa Büller-Khosla, Founder of indē wild. "The most impactful brands are built on deep listening, constant evolution, and empowering communities to co-create their journey. I am beyond excited to scale indē wild to new heights and redefine what it means to truly connect with our audience."

With a portfolio of high-efficacy, problem-solving products such as the Dewy Lip Treatment and SPF Rose Sun Mist Spray, indē wild claims to have achieved remarkable success—selling over one unit per minute within just 18 months of its launch on Nykaa and DTC platforms. This surge in demand has driven 400% revenue growth, with the brand achieving double-digit contribution margins and EBITDA profitability in select periods.

Oleg Büller-Khosla, CEO, emphasised the strategic value of the Unilever Ventures partnership: "Their expertise in clean beauty and deep understanding of consumer needs will allow indē wild to scale even faster in this rapidly evolving market."

Rachel Harris, Partner at Unilever Ventures, added, "By blending Ayurveda with modern science, indē wild is redefining holistic beauty for today's consumers. We are thrilled to partner with Diipa and Oleg on this next phase of growth."

In a strategic move, Archit Vijoy, who served as the financial advisor for this funding round, has now joined indē wild as Finance Director, further strengthening the company's leadership team.