Uniphore Acquires Orby, Plans Autonom8 Buy to Boost AI Suite
This addition is expected to deepen Uniphore's expertise in neuro-symbolic reasoning, intelligent process discovery, and enterprise-focused AI deployment.
Bessemer Appoints Pankaj Mitra as Partner to Lead India Investments in AI, Enterprise Tech
The tech industry veteran brings over 25 years of experience to Bessemer, where he will focus on AI, enterprise-tech and cybersecurity investments in India.
Uniphore Acquires ActionIQ and Infoworks to Launch Zero Data AI Cloud
This innovation addresses enterprise challenges such as data access, accuracy, and sovereignty, the company announced in a statement.
Uniphore Acquires Emotion Research Lab; Expands In Europe
This is Uniphore's second significant technology addition to its portfolio after acquiring RPA technology in October 2020