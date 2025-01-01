Uniphore

News and Trends

Uniphore Acquires Orby, Plans Autonom8 Buy to Boost AI Suite

This addition is expected to deepen Uniphore's expertise in neuro-symbolic reasoning, intelligent process discovery, and enterprise-focused AI deployment.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Bessemer Appoints Pankaj Mitra as Partner to Lead India Investments in AI, Enterprise Tech

The tech industry veteran brings over 25 years of experience to Bessemer, where he will focus on AI, enterprise-tech and cybersecurity investments in India.

News and Trends

Uniphore Acquires ActionIQ and Infoworks to Launch Zero Data AI Cloud

This innovation addresses enterprise challenges such as data access, accuracy, and sovereignty, the company announced in a statement.

News and Trends

Uniphore Acquires Emotion Research Lab; Expands In Europe

This is Uniphore's second significant technology addition to its portfolio after acquiring RPA technology in October 2020