Here's a look at this week's top startup funding deals (Oct 18–24) across technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors.

In the ever-evolving startup ecosystem, businesses across technology, healthcare, and consumer products are driving innovation and attracting significant funding. From AI-powered enterprise solutions to advanced healthcare and educational toys, these companies are reshaping industries and expanding their global footprint.

Uniphore (Business AI Cloud Platform)

Inception: 2008

Headquartered: California and Chennai

Founders: Umesh Sachdev and Ravi Saraogi

Funding Amount: USD 260 Million

Investors: NVIDIA, AMD, Snowflake, Databricks, NEA, March Capital

Uniphore provides a business AI cloud platform and software agents that enhance customer service, sales, and marketing for enterprises. Its Business AI Cloud automates and improves interactions through artificial intelligence, combining data, knowledge, models, and agents in a layered architecture.

The Eye Foundation (Advanced Eye Care Services)

Inception: 1997

Headquartered: Coimbatore

Founders: Dr. D. Ramamurthy

Funding Amount: USD 75 Million

Investors: Verlinvest

The Eye Foundation offers advanced eye care services, including LASIK, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and pediatric ophthalmology. Operating more than 25 hospitals across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, it provides specialised eye care to a large population in South India.

UnifyApps (Generative AI Enterprise Platform)

Inception: 2023

Headquartered: Gurugram, Dubai, and New York

Founders: Pavitar Singh, Abhishek Khurana, Rachit Mittal, Sumeet Nandal, Haitham Elkhatib

Funding Amount: USD 50 Million

Investors: WestBridge Capital, ICONIQ, and other investors

UnifyApps offers a generative AI-powered Unified Enterprise AI Agent Platform that integrates applications, automates workflows, and creates AI agents. It supports real-time data replication, syncing, and no-code application development to manage systems efficiently in one platform.

Wonderland Foods (Healthy Snacks and Gourmet Mixes)

Inception: 2014

Headquartered: Delhi

Founders: Anubhav Gupta

Funding Amount: USD 17 Million

Investors: Asha Ventures, British International Investment (BII)

Wonderland Foods offers a variety of healthy snacks, including nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and gourmet mixes. It follows a direct-sourcing model from farmers, processes in-house, and distributes across B2C and B2B channels while also offering gift hampers through online and retail platforms.

Imagimake Play Solutions (Educational Toys and Kits)

Inception: 2012

Headquartered: Mumbai

Founders: Ravi Kumar and Disha Katharani (Husband-wife duo)

Funding Amount: USD 4 Million

Investors: Pidilite Ventures

Imagimake designs educational and creative play products for children aged three to twelve. Its portfolio of over 120 SKUs includes geography jigsaw puzzles, arts and crafts kits, early learning toys, and STEM kits under brands like Mapology and Mission Chandrayaan, fostering curiosity and hands-on learning.