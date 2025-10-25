Uniphore, The Eye Foundation, and UnifyApps Top This Week's Funding Deals Here's a look at this week's top startup funding deals (Oct 18–24) across technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Founders

In the ever-evolving startup ecosystem, businesses across technology, healthcare, and consumer products are driving innovation and attracting significant funding. From AI-powered enterprise solutions to advanced healthcare and educational toys, these companies are reshaping industries and expanding their global footprint.

Uniphore (Business AI Cloud Platform)

Inception: 2008
Headquartered: California and Chennai
Founders: Umesh Sachdev and Ravi Saraogi
Funding Amount: USD 260 Million
Investors: NVIDIA, AMD, Snowflake, Databricks, NEA, March Capital

Uniphore provides a business AI cloud platform and software agents that enhance customer service, sales, and marketing for enterprises. Its Business AI Cloud automates and improves interactions through artificial intelligence, combining data, knowledge, models, and agents in a layered architecture.

The Eye Foundation (Advanced Eye Care Services)

Inception: 1997
Headquartered: Coimbatore
Founders: Dr. D. Ramamurthy
Funding Amount: USD 75 Million
Investors: Verlinvest

The Eye Foundation offers advanced eye care services, including LASIK, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and pediatric ophthalmology. Operating more than 25 hospitals across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, it provides specialised eye care to a large population in South India.

UnifyApps (Generative AI Enterprise Platform)

Inception: 2023
Headquartered: Gurugram, Dubai, and New York
Founders: Pavitar Singh, Abhishek Khurana, Rachit Mittal, Sumeet Nandal, Haitham Elkhatib
Funding Amount: USD 50 Million
Investors: WestBridge Capital, ICONIQ, and other investors

UnifyApps offers a generative AI-powered Unified Enterprise AI Agent Platform that integrates applications, automates workflows, and creates AI agents. It supports real-time data replication, syncing, and no-code application development to manage systems efficiently in one platform.

Wonderland Foods (Healthy Snacks and Gourmet Mixes)

Inception: 2014
Headquartered: Delhi
Founders: Anubhav Gupta
Funding Amount: USD 17 Million
Investors: Asha Ventures, British International Investment (BII)

Wonderland Foods offers a variety of healthy snacks, including nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and gourmet mixes. It follows a direct-sourcing model from farmers, processes in-house, and distributes across B2C and B2B channels while also offering gift hampers through online and retail platforms.

Imagimake Play Solutions (Educational Toys and Kits)

Inception: 2012
Headquartered: Mumbai
Founders: Ravi Kumar and Disha Katharani (Husband-wife duo)
Funding Amount: USD 4 Million
Investors: Pidilite Ventures

Imagimake designs educational and creative play products for children aged three to twelve. Its portfolio of over 120 SKUs includes geography jigsaw puzzles, arts and crafts kits, early learning toys, and STEM kits under brands like Mapology and Mission Chandrayaan, fostering curiosity and hands-on learning.

