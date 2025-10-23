Wonderland Foods Secures INR 140 Cr Funding to Expand Healthy Snack Offerings

The round was led by impact investor Asha Ventures with participation from British International Investment.

Delhi-based healthy-snacking brand Wonderland Foods has raised INR 140 crore in its first funding round.

The round was led by impact investor Asha Ventures with participation from British International Investment, which is backed by the UK government.

The startup plans to use the proceeds to expand its product portfolio, enhance processing capabilities, and strengthen distribution and marketing efforts across channels.

Founded in 2014 by Anubhav Gupta, Wonderland Foods offers a wide range of nutritious snacks including roasted and salted nuts, exotic dried fruits, makhana in various flavors, pop rice, and quinoa puffs.

The startup follows a business model focused on direct sourcing from farmers, in-house processing, and multi-channel distribution across both B2C and B2B segments.

On the retail front, Wonderland Foods products are available on major online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, and are listed in national retail chains including Reliance, D-Mart, Vishal Mega Mart, Lulu Super Mart, Metro Cash & Carry, and Walmart.

The company claims to have reported revenue of INR 95 crore in FY21 and INR 540 crore in FY25, with a target of around INR 700 crore for FY26.

Wonderland Foods operates in India's premium healthy-snacking segment, competing with brands such as Farmley, Happilo, and Nutty Gritties.