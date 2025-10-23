Wonderland Foods Secures INR 140 Cr Funding to Expand Healthy Snack Offerings The round was led by impact investor Asha Ventures with participation from British International Investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Anubhav Gupta and Rakesh Gupta, Wonderland Foods

Delhi-based healthy-snacking brand Wonderland Foods has raised INR 140 crore in its first funding round.

The round was led by impact investor Asha Ventures with participation from British International Investment, which is backed by the UK government.

The startup plans to use the proceeds to expand its product portfolio, enhance processing capabilities, and strengthen distribution and marketing efforts across channels.

Founded in 2014 by Anubhav Gupta, Wonderland Foods offers a wide range of nutritious snacks including roasted and salted nuts, exotic dried fruits, makhana in various flavors, pop rice, and quinoa puffs.

The startup follows a business model focused on direct sourcing from farmers, in-house processing, and multi-channel distribution across both B2C and B2B segments.

On the retail front, Wonderland Foods products are available on major online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, and are listed in national retail chains including Reliance, D-Mart, Vishal Mega Mart, Lulu Super Mart, Metro Cash & Carry, and Walmart.

The company claims to have reported revenue of INR 95 crore in FY21 and INR 540 crore in FY25, with a target of around INR 700 crore for FY26.

Wonderland Foods operates in India's premium healthy-snacking segment, competing with brands such as Farmley, Happilo, and Nutty Gritties.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How Being 'Real' Can Backfire for Leaders — and What True Authenticity Looks Like

Authenticity doesn't mean spilling every emotion — it means aligning your values, words and actions to foster trust.

By Michel Koopman
Technology

Dell Bets Big On SMB Sector

The sector needs right devices with key features at an accessible price point

By Shrabona Ghosh
Growing a Business

Build a Billion-Dollar Business Without a Billion-Dollar Team — Using This Lean Growth Strategy

You don't need a huge team or deep pockets — just a smarter way to grow.

By Christopher Yang
Business News

OpenAI Is Paying Ex-Investment Bankers $150 an Hour to Train Its AI

The group of AI trainers includes former employees of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Wonderland Foods Secures INR 140 Cr Funding to Expand Healthy Snack Offerings

The round was led by impact investor Asha Ventures with participation from British International Investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff