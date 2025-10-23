The company intends to use the new funds to expand its workforce, grow European operations, enhance platform development, and deepen integrations across enterprise systems.

UnifyApps, a provider of enterprise AI solutions, has raised USD 50 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from ICONIQ and other investors.

The latest funding brings the company's total capital raised to USD 81 million. Previously, in November 2024, UnifyApps secured USD 20 million in its Series A round led by ICONIQ Growth and other backers.

As part of the Series B round, Ragy Thomas, an early investor and veteran in enterprise software, has joined UnifyApps as Chairman and co-CEO, working alongside co-founder and CEO Pavitar Singh.

The company intends to use the new funds to expand its workforce, grow European operations, enhance platform development, and deepen integrations across enterprise systems.

Founded in 2023, UnifyApps offers a low-code and no-code AI operating system that connects systems of record, knowledge, and activity across platforms including Salesforce, Workday, and corporate intranets. Its LLM-agnostic architecture enables organizations to integrate data, deploy AI models, and automate workflows within existing enterprise tools.

The company's Six-Layer Enterprise AI Architecture supports system integration, data and ontology management, workflow automation, application experience, and deployment of autonomous agents. This approach helps businesses scale fragmented GenAI initiatives into production-ready AI systems.

UnifyApps serves clients such as HDFC Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Contentstack, and several UAE government entities, automating HR, claims, and supply chain processes.

The platform has reportedly grown more than 600 percent year-on-year and caters to industries including retail, banking, telecom, healthcare, travel, and the public sector.