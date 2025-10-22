Pidilite Ventures Invests INR 34 Cr in Education-focused Brand Imagimake Play Solutions This marks the venture arm's second investment in the company following its participation in Imagimake's INR 20 crore Series A round in 2023.

Pidilite Ventures, the investment arm of Pidilite Industries, has committed INR 34 crore (USD 4 million) to Imagimake Play Solutions, a Mumbai-based company specialising in educational toys, puzzles, and hobby products.

This marks the venture arm's second investment in the company following its participation in Imagimake's INR 20 crore Series A round in 2023.

The latest funding, structured as a mix of primary and secondary capital, is expected to expand the company's manufacturing capabilities, strengthen research and development, and extend its global distribution network.

Imagimake was founded by Disha Katharani and Ravi Kumar in 2012, with a focus on designing creative and educational play products that nurture curiosity and hands-on learning.

The company offers over 120 SKUs across several brands including Mapology, Mission Chandrayaan, and Look What I Made! Its portfolio includes educational toys for children aged three to twelve, geography-focused jigsaw puzzles, arts and crafts kits, early learning toys covering alphabets, colors, shapes, and numbers, as well as STEM kits such as the Mission Chandrayaan kit.

Its products are available in more than 4,000 retail stores across India and are exported to over 30 countries, with the US being its largest international market.

Co-founder Disha Katharani said, "We believe play has the power to shape curiosity, skills, and creativity. This funding allows us to bring more innovative products to life and reach millions of children globally."

Ravi Kumar added, "Pidilite is an iconic company we have always admired. Their continued backing is a huge vote of confidence as we scale our capacity, invest in product development, and grow internationally."

Imagimake Play Solutions competes with several Indian companies in the educational toy segment, including Funskool, PlayShifu, and EduPlay.
