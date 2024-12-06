Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

Uniphore Acquires ActionIQ and Infoworks to Launch Zero Data AI Cloud This innovation addresses enterprise challenges such as data access, accuracy, and sovereignty, the company announced in a statement.

[L-R] Umesh Sachdev & Ravi Saraogi, Co-founders of Uniphore

Uniphore, a B2B AI-native company, has acquired two startups, ActionIQ and Infoworks, to expand its AI-powered offerings.

These acquisitions strengthen Uniphore's end-to-end Enterprise AI platform and enable the launch of the industry's first Zero Data AI Cloud. This innovation addresses enterprise challenges such as data access, accuracy, and sovereignty, the company announced in a statement.

"This is a defining moment for Enterprise AI. With ActionIQ and Infoworks, Uniphore is enabling a Zero Data AI Cloud for global enterprises, equipping them with tools to fast-track AI deployments and drive measurable business outcomes," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore.

The integration of ActionIQ and Infoworks into Uniphore's platform provides enterprises with robust AI capabilities, bridging the gap between AI trials and full-scale implementation.

ActionIQ's Composable Zero-copy Data Platform seamlessly connects enterprise data, making it AI-ready without lengthy integrations. Meanwhile, Infoworks brings its Enterprise Data Platform, which uses AI-driven agents to discover, organise, and clean data with minimal human intervention.

Tasso Argyros, CEO and co-founder of ActionIQ, highlighted the synergy: "Combining Uniphore's leading AI capabilities with ActionIQ's data and customer experience expertise allows us to deliver world-class solutions and continue leading the market."

Uniphore's multi-layered AI architecture includes a composable data layer, knowledge layer, model layer, and agentic layer. The company plans to invest further in these areas to enhance its feature-rich solutions and maintain its leadership in the AI space.

With these acquisitions, the San Francisco and Chennai-based startup solidifies its position at the forefront of Enterprise AI, empowering global enterprises to scale AI adoption and unlock transformative business value.
