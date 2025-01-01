Uniqus Consultech
Startup Winners of the Week: Funding Highlights from April 19–25
Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
Uniqus Consultech Secures USD 20 Mn Series C to Scale AI-Driven Consulting Services
The company plans to channel the funds toward scaling its operations, launching adjacent service lines, and expanding into new global markets. A significant portion will also be invested in R&D for AI-powered solutions focused on financial reporting and risk management.
Sorin Investments Announces INR 1,350 Cr Early-Stage Maiden Fund Closure
The Mumbai-based VC firm is aiming to invest in startups looking to raise Series A and B funding across tech and tech-enabled business sectors.
ESG Consulting Startup Uniqus Consultech raises USD 10 Mn in Series B from Nexus Ventures and Sorin Investments
The Mumbai-based platform will use the fresh funds for scaling up existing solutions, the launch of adjacent service offerings and geographical markets, and continued investments in technology.