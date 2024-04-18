ESG Consulting Startup Uniqus Consultech raises USD 10 Mn in Series B from Nexus Ventures and Sorin Investments

You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and accounting and reporting consulting, announced that it has raised USD 10 million in a Series B round led by Nexus Ventures, with participation from Sorin Investments.

The startup aims to deploy the raised funds to fuel its next phase of growth, which will be fuelled by scaling up existing solutions, the launch of adjacent service offerings and geographical markets, and continued investments in technology.

Jamil Khatri, Co-founder and CEO of Uniqus, said, "Our clients have been encouraging us to explore adjacent solutions, and high-quality talent has been approaching us with new capabilities. The current round of funding will enable us to expand our solutions portfolio, explore new markets, and further accelerate our growth plans."

Founded in 2022 by Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan, Uniqus Consultech has offices in eight cities across the US, India, and the Middle East with over 350 high-performing professionals led by 40 partners and directors, serving more than 150 clients.

Uniqus has also launched an AI assistant for financial reporting and ESG and a tech platform for ESG data management and reporting.

Anup Gupta from Nexus Ventures said, "The company's unique cloud delivery model coupled with proprietary technology is a game-changer for clients. Unique leverages both technology and people to deliver a holistic and compelling value proposition for clients. We are delighted to see a new global tech-enabled consulting company take shape."

Sorin Investments' Sanjay Nayar added, "The company's chosen markets of India, the US, and the Middle East all offer significant opportunities, either due to their growth potential or their absolute size. The Uniqus team has continued to demonstrate their ability to execute to seize the significant opportunities before them."
