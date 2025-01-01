UpGrad
upGrad Launches AI Incubator with INR 100 Cr Investment to Boost Indian AI Startups
Through the upGrad AI Incubator, the company plans to invest in 5-6 AI startups in the coming months, taking minority stakes to support innovation while allowing startups to operate independently.
Former World Bank Executive Sayan Ghosh Launches INR 300 Cr Venture Capital Fund
The fund aims to invest in over 20 companies, up to INR 15 crore (USD 2 million) each, and has already backed three promising startups.
Mayank Kumar Exits Daily Upgrad Role, Ventures into Talent Mobility
Upgrad's founder and chairman, Ronnie Screwvala, will now take a more hands-on role in the company.
EvolutionX Backs upGrad with INR 287.5 Cr Debt Financing
The money raised will be used by UpGrad for growth capital, covering operating costs, and other basic business needs.