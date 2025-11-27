upGrad Appoints Amitabh Kant to Board to Boost Viksit Bharat Skilling Vision Kant has served in the Indian Administrative Service and has been associated with several major national initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Incredible India and the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amitabh Kant

Edtech unicorn upGrad has appointed Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa of India and former CEO of NITI Aayog, to its Board of Directors as an Independent Non Executive Director.

The announcement comes at a time when the company is preparing for its next phase of expansion and aligning closely with India's Viksit Bharat skilling vision.

Kant has served in the Indian Administrative Service and has been associated with several major national initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Incredible India and the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor. His experience in policy making, international engagement and digital governance is expected to support upGrad as it builds its presence across multiple regions and strengthens its learning ecosystem.

The company has also been restructuring its leadership to enhance governance and operational oversight. It recently appointed Deepesh Dhakad as Chief Product and Technology Officer, adding to its roster of independent and experienced leaders who will guide its long term strategy.

"I believe India needs new age skilling given our demographic advantage. We need two things; how to upskill our people quickly and how to collaborate with good companies, both of which upGrad is doing very well. They are increasing their association with private and public universities as well as companies to create a complete pipeline of talent for job readiness and entrepreneurship. This is what the government has been advocating and I am glad to join the board of upGrad to further support them in this endeavour," said Kant.

Founded in 2015, upGrad offers online and hybrid learning programs for individuals and enterprises. In recent years it has expanded into markets across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the US, while deepening partnerships with universities in the UK, Australia and Europe. The company has also invested in learner infrastructure and AI driven learning tools to support a globally mobile workforce.

With Kant joining the board, upGrad aims to strengthen its contribution to India's growing demand for skilled talent and advance its global ambitions.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae