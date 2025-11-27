Kant has served in the Indian Administrative Service and has been associated with several major national initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Incredible India and the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Edtech unicorn upGrad has appointed Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa of India and former CEO of NITI Aayog, to its Board of Directors as an Independent Non Executive Director.

The announcement comes at a time when the company is preparing for its next phase of expansion and aligning closely with India's Viksit Bharat skilling vision.

Kant has served in the Indian Administrative Service and has been associated with several major national initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Incredible India and the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor. His experience in policy making, international engagement and digital governance is expected to support upGrad as it builds its presence across multiple regions and strengthens its learning ecosystem.

The company has also been restructuring its leadership to enhance governance and operational oversight. It recently appointed Deepesh Dhakad as Chief Product and Technology Officer, adding to its roster of independent and experienced leaders who will guide its long term strategy.

"I believe India needs new age skilling given our demographic advantage. We need two things; how to upskill our people quickly and how to collaborate with good companies, both of which upGrad is doing very well. They are increasing their association with private and public universities as well as companies to create a complete pipeline of talent for job readiness and entrepreneurship. This is what the government has been advocating and I am glad to join the board of upGrad to further support them in this endeavour," said Kant.

Founded in 2015, upGrad offers online and hybrid learning programs for individuals and enterprises. In recent years it has expanded into markets across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the US, while deepening partnerships with universities in the UK, Australia and Europe. The company has also invested in learner infrastructure and AI driven learning tools to support a globally mobile workforce.

With Kant joining the board, upGrad aims to strengthen its contribution to India's growing demand for skilled talent and advance its global ambitions.