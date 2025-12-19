The round saw participation from Eximius Ventures and Titan Capital and was led by Ronnie Screwvala of Unilazer Ventures and upGrad.

Early childhood education focused startup CuePilot AI has raised USD 1.8 million in a pre-seed funding round. The round saw participation from Eximius Ventures and Titan Capital and was led by Ronnie Screwvala of Unilazer Ventures and upGrad.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its voice and AI orchestration systems, build integrations for key international markets and expand its sales and distribution efforts.

CuePilot will initially focus on India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia before entering the US, where payment volumes and revenue per school are higher.

CuePilot was founded by Ankur Agarwal, Manav Kedia and Adithya Narayanan to address operational challenges faced by preschools and daycare centres. Many such institutions rely on multiple tools such as messaging apps, spreadsheets and older software, leading to fragmented data and added workload for teachers and administrators.

The startup offers a voice first, AI native management platform that automates a large part of administrative work. Teachers can record short voice updates that are converted into structured academic reports, operational records and communication for parents. According to the company, this approach helps educators spend less time on screens and more time engaging with children in classrooms.

CuePilot functions as a full stack platform covering academics, attendance, health records, billing, admissions and parent communication.

The startup currently works with over 130 schools across India and Southeast Asia. It aims to expand to 1,000 schools globally over the next 12 to 18 months, with a strong focus on the US market.