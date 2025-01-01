Varaha
The Climate Warrior
Varaha leverages carbon markets and climate-smart agriculture to help smallholder farmers reduce emissions, improve soil health, and earn income through nature-based solutions across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Kenya.
Patch and Varaha Sign Multi-Million Dollar Agreement to Advance Durable Carbon Removal
The partnership channels essential climate finance into impactful projects spanning regenerative agriculture, reforestation, and biochar, driving both environmental gains and economic upliftment in rural areas.
MapMyCrop, Varaha, and Connektra.io Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Innovation
The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, securing investments to drive innovation and expansion.
Climate Tech startup Varaha Secures USD 8.7 Mn in Series A Led by RTP Global
The Gurugram-based startup will use the raised funds to increase its geographic presence in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and bolster tech and scientific capabilities.