MapMyCrop, Varaha, and Connektra.io Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Innovation

The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, securing investments to drive innovation and expansion.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MapMyCrop Secures USD 1.8 Mn Funding to Expand Precision Agriculture Solutions

MapMyCrop, the world's first 360-degree imagery agro suite, has raised USD 1.8 million in a seed funding round led by YourNest Venture Capital, with participation from Eaglewings Ventures and other angel investors.

The investment will be used to scale operations, close pilot orders, strengthen the sales and operations team, and enhance its AI-powered platform. The company is also gearing up to launch an AI-based farm credit score tool and a dedicated forest monitoring system.

"This investment is a step towards transforming agriculture into a high-precision, data-driven industry," said Swapnil Jadhav, Founder and CEO of MapMyCrop. "Our goal is to scale our solutions, making innovation accessible to millions worldwide."

Founded by Swapnil Jadhav and Rajesh Shirole, MapMyCrop was inspired by Jadhav's personal challenge during the COVID-19 lockdown, leading him to develop an AI-satellite imagery solution for farm monitoring. Headquartered in New York, the company now operates across Pune, London, and Singapore, serving over 4.7 million farmers globally.

Girish Shivani, Executive Director and Fund Manager at YourNest Venture Capital, added, "MapMyCrop's scalable solution is redefining sustainable agriculture, addressing food security and climate challenges while driving market growth."

With this funding, MapMyCrop aims to expand into Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, bringing precision agriculture to a global scale.

UK's Conductor Capital Backs Varaha to Expand Carbon Projects Across India and Nepal

Varaha, an India-based carbon removal company, has secured a multimillion-dollar project investment from UK-based Conductor Capital, an energy-focused commodities and environmental products investment firm.

The funding will enable Varaha to scale its carbon projects across India and Nepal, empowering more farmers with sustainable practices while enhancing regional climate resilience.

Madhur Jain, Co-founder of Varaha, said, "This investment from Conductor Capital is transformative for Varaha. It represents a significant endorsement of our model and the urgent need for sustainable environmental solutions."

Founded in 2022, Varaha is dedicated to mitigating agricultural greenhouse gas emissions through nature-based carbon removal projects. The company operates across four countries, implementing solutions such as regenerative agriculture, agroforestry, biochar, and enhanced rock weathering. Its initiatives have supported over 100,000 smallholder farmers and removed more than two million tonnes of CO2e from the atmosphere.

According to Varaha, It was the first in India to issue carbon removal credits for biochar under the Puro.Earth registry. In January 2025, it sold 100,000 CDR credits to Google, marking a milestone in India's carbon credit market.

Marcello Romano, CIO of Conductor Capital, noted, "Varaha's tech-driven platform and implementation expertise set it apart, making it an ideal partner for scalable climate impact."

Connektra.io Secures Funding from Inflection Point Ventures

Connektra.io, an AI-first, no-code workflow automation platform, has raised a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) through its IdeaSchool Program.

The funds will be used for product development, expanding the engineering team, and establishing a go-to-market (GTM) strategy.

Founded in 2024 by Ashutosh Sharma, Connektra.io simplifies enterprise software integrations using AI-powered agents and a no-code interface, reducing engineering costs by up to 40% and accelerating digital project timelines by 70%. The platform addresses the growing complexities of API and data integrations, enabling businesses to automate workflows seamlessly.

"Enterprise software integration has long been a bottleneck, requiring significant effort, time, and resources. Connektra.io is tackling this challenge head-on with its AI-driven, no-code platform, allowing enterprises to integrate applications effortlessly while cutting costs," said Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner and CIO at IPV.

Operating from Gurugram and Bengaluru, Connektra.io is gaining traction across finance, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors. With its Agentic AI framework, businesses can integrate CRMs, ERPs, and other enterprise tools without coding.

"As AI augmentation transforms automation, Connektra.io is enabling organizations to autonomously build and manage API integrations across hundreds of systems," said Ashutosh Sharma. The startup aims to scale globally, redefining enterprise automation.